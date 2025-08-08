2025 Topps Midnight UFC – Available Now!

The wait is over...Topps Midnight UFC is officially available! The newest release brings a bold twist to UFC trading cards – featuring a shadowed matte black design lit up by sharp neon details that represent the energy of fight night.
Whether you’re in it for the big pulls or just the thrill of the hunt, this collection is all about style and exclusivity.
What sets Topps Midnight UFC apart is its premium aesthetic and rare card pulls. Each pack delivers a wide variety of collectible cards that make every rip exciting. The base set features 100 cards highlighting top UFC talent, including veterans, champions, and rookies – each available in multiple parallel versions with midnight themed colorways. Beyond the base cards, collectors can chase unique inserts like Insomnia, Night Vision, and Greetings From.
There’s also a lineup of autograph and relic cards that take things to the next level, including Stroke of Midnight Autographs, Rookie Relic Autographs, and Relic Autographs containing actual fight worn memorabilia. Topps Midnight UFC brings rookies, legends, and exclusive hits to your collection, delivering a diverse and high energy experience. Get yours at UFC Store before they’re gone!
