2025 Noche UFC Venum Fight Kits

Gear Up for Noche UFC in the Official Venum Fight Kits
Sep. 8, 2025
The wait is over…this year’s VenumNoche UFC collectionhas landed, and it’s built to capture the energy of fight night and celebrate the spirit of Mexican Independence. The 2025 fight kits blend performance ready fabrics with bold cultural inspiration, making them must-have pieces for athletes and fans.
Authentic Walkout Jerseys
From the first steps to the Octagon, the new Noche UFC collection embodies pride and performance. Available in black and green colorways, both jerseys feature striking graphics inspired by the Aztec god Tezcatlipoca, a protector of warriors and a symbol of strength and transformation. A special badge of authenticity sits on the left sleeve, marked with 091610 – the official date of Mexico’s independence celebration. These lightweight jerseys are made with dry-tech fabric to keep you cool under pressure and are available in both men’s and women’s fits.
Authentic Walkout Hoodies
Take your fight night style to the next level with the Noche UFC 2.0 Full-Zip Hoodies, also available in black and green variants. Matching the graphics shown on the jerseys, these hoodies showcase the ancient warrior spirit and the pride of Mexico’s independence. Built for comfort and performance, each hoodie comes with adjustable drawstrings, two zippered pockets, and a breathable premium stretch fabric that holds up while walking into the gym or watching the fights.
Wear the Legacy
From jerseys and hoodies to the authentic fight shorts, the Venum Noche UFC collection has got you covered. Whether you’re hitting the gym, walking out under the lights, or watching from home – Venum’s Noche UFC fight kits let you carry the same energy wherever you go.