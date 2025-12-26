2025 In Review: UFC Store Favorites

Charles Oliveira bounced back with an electrifying win in Brazil, and Khamzat Chimaev claimed the middleweight title with unmatched skill, claiming his position among the UFC elite. Islam Makhachev continued to display his dominance and championship poise, picking up two title wins in two separate weight classes. Sean O’Malley also remained among the fan favorites as he looks to reenter the title picture in his upcoming bout at UFC 324.

The year honored legacies as well, with Dustin Poirier officially retiring at UFC 318. As “The Diamond” took his final walk in his home state of Louisiana, fans celebrated a career built on grit and unforgettable battles. In their trilogy bout, Max Holloway claimed the UFC BMF title against Poirier, delivering a performance that reminded everyone why he’s must-see TV every time he enters the Octagon.

From breakout stars to farewell moments, 2025 was filled with unforgettable nights