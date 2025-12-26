2025 In Review: UFC Store Favorites

Celebrate The Fighters Who Brought The Most Unforgettable Moments To 2025!
Dec. 26, 2025
UFC fandom was on full display in 2025, with fans turning to UFC Storeto celebrate the fighters and moments that defined the year.
Whether it was Paddy Pimblett’s bonus-earning performance at UFC 314, or Alex Pereira’s powerful championship victory at UFC 320, the year was packed with memorable moments from top to bottom. Not to mention Valentina Shevchenko and Merab Dvalishvilisecuring numerous championship victories throughout the year, while Amanda Nunes announced her return from retirement – now challenging for bantamweight gold at UFC 324.
Charles Oliveira bounced back with an electrifying win in Brazil, and Khamzat Chimaev claimed the middleweight title with unmatched skill, claiming his position among the UFC elite. Islam Makhachev continued to display his dominance and championship poise, picking up two title wins in two separate weight classes.Sean O’Malley also remained among the fan favorites as he looks to reenter the title picture in his upcoming bout at UFC 324.
The year honored legacies as well, with Dustin Poirier officially retiring at UFC 318. As “The Diamond” took his final walk in his home state of Louisiana, fans celebrated a career built on grit and unforgettable battles. In their trilogy bout, Max Holloway claimed the UFC BMF title against Poirier, delivering a performance that reminded everyone why he’s must-see TV every time he enters the Octagon.
From breakout stars to farewell moments, 2025 was filled with unforgettable nights – get ready for 2026 and shop your favorite fighter at UFC Store!
