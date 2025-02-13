Topps Finest Returns with All New Value & Hobby Boxes!
Feb. 13, 2025
Topps Finest UFC is back, making its long-awaited return after a decade! Known as one of the first brands to introduce chromium technology, Topps Finest set the standard for modern trading cards and introduced Refractors, a now-iconic feature across Topps products. This collection blends an entry-level feel with a premium touch, featuring fighters from the past alongside today’s brightest stars.
The 2024 Topps Finest UFC collection includes 300 cards, with new chase cards, and rare autographs. Fans can choose between Value Boxes and Hobby Boxes, which feature glitter parallel base cards, and are packed with autographs, inserts, and refractors. Available now at UFCStore.com, Topps Finest UFC is must-have for collectors looking to add a mix of history and the future of the Octagon to their trading card collection.
Head over to UFCStore.com today and get yours before they’re gone!