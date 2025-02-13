The 2024 Topps Finest UFC collection includes 300 cards, with new chase cards, and rare autographs. Fans can choose between Value Boxes and Hobby Boxes, which feature glitter parallel base cards, and are packed with autographs, inserts, and refractors. Available now at UFCStore.com, Topps Finest UFC is must-have for collectors looking to add a mix of history and the future of the Octagon to their trading card collection.