2024 FIGHT PASS Fighters To Watch - Part 2

What do ya know? Another Penn State wrestler turned “must-see” mixed martial artist. Morelli may not have reached quite the heights that fellow Nittany Lions Bo Nickal and Anthony Cassar hit before transitioning to the cage, but the National qualifier took time away from combat sports at the conclusion of his college wrestling career before reappearing seemingly out of nowhere in the Fury FC cage.

Morelli has all the wrestling chops a guy could ask for and one of the UFC’s most exciting strikers as his coach in Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson. After posting a perfect 3-0 amateur record, Morelli jumped straight into the pro ranks with two classic performances to make up his 2-0 record. A broken hand in the first round of his Fury Challenger Series win over Slate Passmore has Morelli currently sidelined, but at 30 years old, Morelli knows 2024 needs to be a big one.

Does this situation create a reserved fighter who secures five safe wins or a 170-pound hurricane? It’s all up to Geno!

An Tuan Ho – LFA

Record: 5-0

Age: 23