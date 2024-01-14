2024 FIGHT PASS Fighters To Watch - Part 1

The FIGHT PASS Fighters to Watch list is a mix of the most exciting fighters with the highest ceiling and most hype. Intangibles go a lot further to land you on the ultimate guide to rising stars than tangibles, and ladies and gentlemen, Mitch McKee may be the most concentrated FIGHT PASS Fighter to Watch there’s ever been.

He's got the NCAA wrestling All-American honors, he’s got the grit to bite down on the mouthpiece and steamroll his first four opponents, he’s got youth and he’s got Gable Steveson and Robbie Lawler in his corner. With that stable, the 5-0 record and the All-American status, McKee has nothing to prove to anybody, but night in and night out, he fights as though he has to prove to everybody exactly what he’s made of.

Jacobe Smith – Fury FC

Record: 7-0

Age: 27