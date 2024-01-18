2024 FIGHT PASS Fighters To Watch 3

The fight world was introduced to Cameron Smotherman at DWCS: Week 2, where he was caught with a thunderous shot from Charalampos Grigoriou, and if you decided to buy his stock after the fight, you may have bet on one of the most gleaming diamonds in the rough.

The world surely caught Smotherman at his lowest low, but the Fury FC bantamweight bounced back less than three months later and picked up right where he left off with a showstopping flying knee KO over Mando Gutierrez that blew everybody away but himself.

Smotherman has grown accustomed to making Houston audiences scream over the years. The 26-year-old already has six KO finishes, including a title-winning KO to capture Fury FC bantamweight gold. Smotherman trains with one of the most impressive stables, has some of the most pop in the bantamweight division, has already felt the lights of the Octagon and has youth on his side. Don’t be surprised if you see a couple more viral KOs with his name attached to them before he comes knocking on the DWCS door yet again.

Luis Elias – UWC

Record: 6-0

Age: 31