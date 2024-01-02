The 2023 UFC FIGHT PASS Awards

Whether you believe in ring rust or not, nobody can dispute that beating a serious drug addiction and winning a CFFC title after a four-year layoff is one of the tallest tasks imaginable. Everything about Robert Watley’s journey back to championship form was like something out of a movie.

Folly of the Year: Commentators not knowing each other’s names - Titan FC 83

Nobody could help but laugh when Kayla Harrison stepped away from the commentary table, leaving the rest of the team to meet their newest colleague live on the air. The head scratcher was made all the better when fight fans realized the mysterious voice was none other than kickboxing great Tyrone Spong.

Walkout of the Year: Dorian Ramos – UWC 43

One of the tightest categories in terms of votes was Walkout of the Year. UWC seemed to corner the market with three of the five nominees. With World Cup props and much more, it was Dorian Ramos’s decision to spend $800 on a Mariachi band to serenade him on the way to the cage that set him apart.

Nickname of the Year: Shawn “The Brutal Noodle” Johnson – Unified MMA/CES MMA/Cage Warriors

Steve O said it best when he told TJ De Santis that there wasn’t even a close second place. Shawn “The Brutal Noodle” Johnson turned a “down bad” point in his life of skate parks and Ramen and turned it into the most entertaining nickname on an entire platform.

FIGHT PASS Graduate of the Year: Stephen Erceg