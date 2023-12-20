2023 UFC FIGHT PASS Award Nominees | UFC FIGHT PASS

Podcast of the Year:

The Lover and the Fighter

Gambler’s Perspective

3 Knockdown Rule

UFC Unfiltered

Poster of the Year:

LFA 151

Unified MMA 50

LUX 034

UAE Warriors 43

Cage Warriors 165

Storyline of the Year:

Badmatsyren Dorzhiev becoming a dual-promotion champion

Vic Gonzalez vs Nick Piccininni “Spoon-fed Wrestlers”

Campbell University and Army battle for “America’s Team” crown

Rob Watley conquers addiction and four-year layoff to become a CFFC champion

Folly of the Year:

Tracy Reeder breaks toes running into the crowd – Fury FC 83

Commentators not knowing each other’s names – Titan FC 83

Fighter knocks over cutwoman – A1 Combat 12

Walkout of the Year:

Roman Lopez – UWC 43

Myron Dennis – Fury FC 79

Juan Pablo Gonzalez – UWC 50

Dorian Ramos – UWC 43

Gerry Meusa – Combat FC 4

Nickname of the Year:

Myron “Lightskin Dynamite” Dennis Fury FC

Anthony “Fat Tony” Canzano – Fury FC

Shawn “The Brutal Noodle” Johnson – Unified MMA/CES MMA/Cage Warriors

Micah “The Super Jew” Haas – Tuf N Uff

“White Chocolate” Daniel Jones – Eternal MMA

FIGHT PASS Graduate of the Year:

Stephen Erceg

Marcus McGhee

Muhammad Naimov

Morgan Charriere

Chepe Mariscal

Interview of the Year:

Thomas Petersen – LFA 150

Carl Minus – Fury FC 76

Jimmy Wallhead/Rhys McKee – Cage Warriors 153

Charlie Campbell – CFFC 120

Nicky Rod – FPI 4

Badmatsyren Dorzhiev – CFFC 122

Robert Varricchio – CFFC 123

Robert Watley – CFFC 128

Nicky Rod – FPI 5

Upset of the Year:

Nayib Lopez over Ivan Valenzuela – LUX 030

Genil Francisco over Shamil Magomedov – UAE Warriors 36

Giannis Bachar over Carlo Pedersoli Jr. – Cage Warriors 154

Fedor Nikolov over Haisam Rida – FPI 4

Chris Earnest over Nate Lukez – Battle at Bragg

Submission of the Year:

Brandon Olson – A1 Combat 8: Kimura

Yemi Oduwole – CES 73: Peruvian Necktie

Taylor Mauldin – A1 Combat 12: Gogoplata

Dimas Chapa – Fury Challenger Series 4: Flying Triangle

Luis Elias – UWC 45: Calf Slicer

Luis Escudero – UWC 47: Flying Armbar

Ibrahim Al-Faqih Hassan – UAE Warriors 40: Buggy Choke

Ali Wasuk – BFL 76: Inverted Triangle Kneebar

An Tuan Ho – LFA 152: Kneebar

Knockout of the Year:

Bernardo Sopai – Fight Club Rush 15

Robelis Despaigne – Fury Challenger Series 7

Shamel Findley – CFFC 119

Alex Oliveira – Titan FC 82

Raul Zaragoza – LUX 033

Aboubakar Younousov – ARES 17

Trent Miller – CFFC 125

Luis Hernandez – Titan FC 83

Rodrigo Cossio vs Thiago Maldonado – FFC 70

Baris Adiguzel – Cage Warriors 162

Male Fighter of the Year:

Callum Walsh

Luis Elias

Nicky Rod

Badmatsyren Dorzhiev

Kody Steele

Female Fighter of the Year:

Taylor Mauldin

Stefi Cohen

Natalia Kuziutina

Event of the Year:

CFFC 117

FIGHT PASS Invitational 3

Cage Warriors 157

CFFC 125

Polaris 25

Cage Warriors 155

Fight of the Year:

Mohammad Yahya vs Souhil Tahiri - UAE Warriors 37

Mick Stanton vs Will Currie – Cage Warriors 151

Sunni Imhotep vs Jovidon Khojeaev – Cage Warriors 155

Andreas Gustafsson vs Toni Lampinen – FCR 16

Luke Riley vs Alexander Loof – Cage Warriors 160

Jordi Maya vs Erick Ruano – Budo Sento 17

Alexa Conners vs Elizabeth Schoder – CFFC 125

Who will get the call from TJ De Santis and Steve O on New Year’s Eve and take home the hardware? Find out by tuning in to Extra Rounds December 31, 2023!