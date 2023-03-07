2023 Is Jonathan Martinez' Year

“I think that's the year people are gonna start recognizing me,” Martinez said. “I had my lows and had my highs, but I'm gonna get that ranking and people are gonna start seeing me and calling me out.”

Martinez scored a Performance of the Night TKO of Swanson that night in Las Vegas, and as he kicks off his 2023 campaign this Saturday in the “Fight Capital of the World,” he may just be one win away from hitting his mark. And it’s only March.

“It felt real good when they offered me to him,” said Martinez of his upcoming matchup with Said Nurmagomedov, one which may land him in the bantamweight Top 15, considering that both fighters will enter the Octagon on four-fight winning streaks.