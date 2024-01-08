2023 FIGHT PASS Fighters To Watch Recap Part 2

Callum Walsh

2023 record: 4-0

Overall record: 9-0

What else can be said about Callum Walsh?

Walsh gave fans a bit of everything in 2023 and won FIGHT PASS Male Fighter of the Year as a result. He put veterans to sleep, showed the fans he can dig deep and muscle out wars and has even become quite the wordsmith on the microphone. “The sky is the limit” is a relatively cliché phrase, but the who’s who of boxing only have so long before they have to take on the son of Ireland. Unless Walsh stops on a dime to take up an MMA career, you can bet the house that the 22-year-old will have an even more impressive 2024.