2023 Fight Pass Fighters To Watch Recap Part 1

Richie Lewis

2023 record: 2-0

Overall record: 5-0

Despite only making two walks to the cage in 2023, it seemed as though Richie Lewis was everywhere. From a fireworks-filled appearance at Fury Professional Grappling to close out 2022, to LFA and Titan FC cages, FIGHT PASS subscribers couldn’t seem to get away from Richie Lewis. Despite not being on the UFC roster, Lewis was exposed to the entire fight world when he was a Team McGregor assistant coach during the 31st installment of The Ultimate Fighter.

A stronger knack for finishes could benefit Lewis greatly, but the kid knows how to build a fight and market himself with the best of ‘em, and expects to have a strong 2024.

Morgan Charriere

2023 record: 3-0

Overall record: 19-9-1

Made UFC debut in September

It finally happened! The Last Pirate hopped on to the biggest ship in the game and is on his way to taking it over. Morgan Charriere closed out his Cage Warriors career with two final stoppages before getting a call to the UFC to open the UFC Paris main card. Charriere picked up right where he left off when he landed a body kick that nabbed him a UFC win over Manolo Zecchini, as well as a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus. All of France is wondering what’s next for one of the biggest stars in UFC FIGHT PASS, but, as we saw in September, there are no lights too bright for the former Cage Warriors champion.