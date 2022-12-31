The 2022 UFC Fight Pass Awards

As rough of an estimate as it is, we can safely say almost all fighters would have pulled out if their mom passed away during camp. Casey Jones not only stayed in the fight but took home the most meaningful victory of his entire career.

Nickname of the Year: Charles “Mr. Cheeks” Cheeks – Fury FC

Walkout of the Year: Jordan Vucenic – CW 145

It was looking like an automatic win for Joel Pena after he walked out with roosters to give a nod to the “human cockfighting” era of MMA but then came Cage Warriors 145. Jordan Vucenic may not have come away with the main event W that night but he experienced a level of overwhelming welcome that the smallest handful of people on earth will ever know.

Interview of the Year: Joel Bauman – Fury FC 61

The most obvious pick in the history of the UFC FIGHT PASS Awards.

Folly of the Year: Alex Nicholson vs Oscar Sosa – Titan FC 75