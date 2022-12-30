UFC's 2022 By The Numbers

Raul Rosas Jr. poses for a post fight portrait backstage during the UFC 282 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 10, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)

99 Debutants At 18, Raul Rosas Jr. became the youngest fighter in UFC history to earn a victory when he submitted Jay Perrin in his debut at UFC 282.

199 fight night bonuses awarded UFC 282: Błachowicz vs Ankalaev had 11 fight night bonuses, the most for an event in 2022.

20,845 fans watched UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira live from Madison Square Garden. It was the highest attendance recorded in 2022. UFC 282: Błachowicz vs Ankalaev marked the company’s 29th consecutive sellout in full capacity arenas.



There’s no doubt 2023 will be another unforgettable year. The action returns on January 14 inside the UFC APEX when middleweights Nassourdine Imavov faces Kelvin Gastelum. Just one week later, the Octagon returns to Brazil, where light heavyweight gold is on the line at UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill.