2022 Fighters to Watch Recap | UFC FIGHT PASS

Andres Quintana

2022 record: 0-2

Overall record: 19-5

2022 was an unfortunate step back for Andres Quintana. After putting up a record of 19-3 coming into 2022, the stage was set for fans and UFC matchmakers alike to have Quintana fights marked down on their calendars. He went winless on the year but looks to bounce back in 2023 with a January fight booked at Fury FC 73. Can he return to form and go on another eight-fight win streak?

Morgan Charriere

2022 record: 1-0

Overall record: 16-9-1

“The Last Pirate” had the bounce back fight in 2022 that he needed picking up a split decision win over Daniel Bazant at Cage Warriors 147. The win came off the heels of a canceled fight the month before, making it look like Charriere would be sidelined all of 2022. Thankfully he was able to get back on the horse and is likely to repeat Fighter To Watch status in 2023.

Josh Fremd

2022 record: 1-2

Overall record: 9-4

Made UFC debut in April.

After stealing the show at FAC 12: Lookin’ for a Fight, Josh Fremd punched his ticket to the UFC, making his debut at UFC 273. His budding UFC career has taken some unlucky bounces thus far, but any FIGHT PASS subscriber knows what Fremd is capable of, and the best is yet to come.