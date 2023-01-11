2022 Fighters to Watch Recap, Part 2 | UFC FIGHT PASS

Paul Hughes

2022 record: 1-0

Overall record: 9-1

What a run it has been for Paul Hughes since his CW 119 loss to Jordan Vucenic. Hughes bounced back from the sole loss of his career with enormous decision wins over James Hendin and Morgan Charriere and Hughes made his sole walk to the cage in 2022 to take back his loss from Vucenic, as well as the Cage Warriors featherweight title.

The atmosphere the fight created led to Cage Warriors 145 bringing home Event of the Year over some events that will ultimately change the landscape of combat sports.

Bo Nickal may have won Male Fighter of the Year, but nobody is flying quite as high as Paul Hughes after 2022.

Charles Johnson

2022 record: 2-1

Overall record: 12-3

Speculation was that STL’s Charles “InnerG” Johnson was likely just a win away from making his UFC debut to kick off 2022. After defeating Charles Mota in one of the best title fights in UFC FIGHT PASS history, Johnson got the call and took on one of the most feared flyweight prospects in the sport in Muhammad Mokaev. Mokaev would go on to defeat Johnson via decision, but Johnson landed his first UFC victory less than four months later.

Anybody watching from his LFA debut at LFA 100 and beyond knew it was only a matter of time until his UFC debut. Between his opponent choices, skills in the cage and on social media, it’s as if Johnson has been in the UFC for years now. He truly was a FIGHT PASS Fighter to Watch.