UFC FIGHT PASS Award Nominees

Upset of the Year

Adam Fugitt over Solomon Renfro – LFA 125

Jose Perez over Paul Capaldo – CFFC 105

Wascar Cruz over Karlee Pangilinan – LFA 127

Darren Smith Jr. over Jacob Rosales – LFA 137

Folly of the Year

Chiesa’s microphone not working – LFA 128

Fighter accidentally pulls down his underwear in walkout – CW 144

Alex Nicholson vs Oscar Sosa – Titan FC 75

Fighter’s foot stuck in cage – UWC 36

Submission of the Year

Adrian Luna Martinetti – Gogoplata – UWC 31

Will Spann – Omoplata – CFFC 108

Makoto Takahashi – Ninja choke - CFFC 114

Antonio Gordillo - Toe hold – UWC 38

Knockout of the Year

Anthony Romero – Fury FC 60

Aerdake Akpaer – JCK MMA 8

Khaled Ticha Awa – UAE Warriors 27: Africa

Manny Akpan – Cage Warriors 136