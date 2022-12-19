UFC FIGHT PASS Award Nominees

Athletes
The official nominees are listed and the votes are being cast. Who is one step away from their 2022 UFC FIGHT PASS award?
Podcast of the Year
Extra Rounds
Anik & Florian
Fitz Nation
The Gambler’s Perspective
Interview of the Year
Joshua Van – Fury FC 67
Joel Bauman – Fury FC 61
Joe Penafiel – iKon FC 6
Joel Bauman – Fury FC 68
Walkout of the Year
Joel Pena – UWC 32
Awa Sow – CW 144
El Hadji Ndiaye – CW 145
Jordan Vucenic – CW 145
Nickname of the Year
Oscar “Moisty” Herrera – Fury FC
James “Jimbo Slice” Sheehan – Cage Warriors
Trevor “Blackie Chan” Ollison – Cage Fury
Charles “Mr. Cheeks” Cheeks – Fury FC
And here come the replays of it! #LFA125 pic.twitter.com/YxFBK1vQh9— UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) February 26, 2022
Upset of the Year
Adam Fugitt over Solomon Renfro – LFA 125
Jose Perez over Paul Capaldo – CFFC 105
Wascar Cruz over Karlee Pangilinan – LFA 127
Darren Smith Jr. over Jacob Rosales – LFA 137
Folly of the Year
Chiesa’s microphone not working – LFA 128
Fighter accidentally pulls down his underwear in walkout – CW 144
Alex Nicholson vs Oscar Sosa – Titan FC 75
Fighter’s foot stuck in cage – UWC 36
Submission of the Year
Adrian Luna Martinetti – Gogoplata – UWC 31
Will Spann – Omoplata – CFFC 108
Makoto Takahashi – Ninja choke - CFFC 114
Antonio Gordillo - Toe hold – UWC 38
Knockout of the Year
Anthony Romero – Fury FC 60
Aerdake Akpaer – JCK MMA 8
Khaled Ticha Awa – UAE Warriors 27: Africa
Manny Akpan – Cage Warriors 136
ANTHONY ROMERO!!!!#FuryFC60 pic.twitter.com/BG7jSKaOGn— UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) April 24, 2022
Female Fighter of the Year
Talita Alencar
Bella Mir
Lydia Warren
Fione Davies
Male Fighter of the Year
Bo Nickal
Jose Perez
Solomon Renfro
Callum Walsh
Fight of the Year
Jose Delano vs Jonas Bilharino – LFA 126
Aislinn O’Connell vs Fatima Kline – Medusa 2
Dimps Gillies vs Josh Kuhne – Eternal 65
Charles Johnson vs Carlos Mota – LFA 122
Jose Perez vs Paul Capaldo – CFFC 105
Event of the Year
LFA 127
LFA 135
Cage Warriors 145
Battle At Bragg
Who will get the call from TJ De Santis on New Year’s Eve and take home the (nonexistent) hardware? Find out by tuning in to Extra Rounds December 31, 2022!
