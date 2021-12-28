The 2021 UFC Fight Pass Awards

Fight of the Year: Paul Hughes vs Morgan Charriere – Cage Warriors 128

While Tommy Aaron vs Gerald Scott may have been a closer fight, no fight was even close to the “Big Fight” feel that Hughes and Charriere had at CW 128. By the end, Hughes may have begun running away with it but both men appeared to be fighting for something much more than a Cage Warriors title. They looked like gladiators fighting for their lives in the Coliseum.

If there was a “Pre-Fight Face Off of the Year” award it would have won that, too. What a treat this fight was.

Watch Paul Hughes vs Morgan Charriere here.