2021 Is Mike Davis' Chance To Make Up Lost Ground

“The worst year ever. The worst year I've ever experienced in my entire life.”

That appears to be the consensus, but Davis makes it clear that he really means it when he makes a statement like that.

“Do you want details?” he asks.

Of course. And what followed was a 12-month run that takes “worst year ever” to new heights.

“We'll start from the beginning,” said Davis, who makes his first start since a spectacular knockout of Thomas Gifford in October 2019 when he faces unbeaten Mason Jones on Wednesday. “January, I broke my ribs when I was supposed to fight in February, and I had to back out of that fight.”

The February bout against Giga Chikadze had fireworks written all over it, but the injury kept Davis from making the date. When he was healed up in March, he went back to the gym, but the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down, leaving him without a place to train until the middle of April.

“I get back to training and I get offered that same fight at the end of April, two weeks' notice, so I take it,” Davis said of the rescheduled Chikadze bout, now set for May 16. Without being able to work in the gym consistently, Davis had some work to do to get down to the featherweight limit of 145 pounds.