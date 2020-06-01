2020 Was Deiveson Figueiredo's Year

While he’s enjoyed his extended layover in Las Vegas, Figueiredo has been laser-focused on this weekend’s fight with Moreno, and not just because he’s motivated to retain his title either.

“I’m a mean guy; that’s who I am. I go in there to hurt guys, whether you challenge me or not,” Figueiredo said on Monday when asked to clarify the origins of the tension between he and Moreno. “Brandon is a guy that has been asking for this fight for a long time, he’s been saying he wants to fight me, so you can be sure that I’m going to go in there even meaner and I’m going to go in there to knock him out.”

From the time he arrived in the UFC, Figueiredo flashed championship potential, but he’s elevated his performance throughout the last year as the stakes have increased and he’s reached those championship heights.

He’s become more aggressive and more dynamic with his offense, attacking everything with ferocity and looking for ways to create a finish every second he’s inside the Octagon. It’s a byproduct of investing in himself and his training camps — surrounding himself with more specialized coaching, more training partners, and making himself the focus of every session — and he’s clearly already receiving a solid return on his investment.

“The changes that I felt like I needed to make was to become more versatile and more dangerous inside the Octagon, and I think we’ve been able to do that,” he said of the changes he implemented at the start of the year. “We were able to bring in more coaches, new people to continue helping me with that and it was really important for me to be able to do that — to work on myself.”

Given all that he’s poured into his preparations this year, the champion expects the same type of result as he achieved in each of his first three 2020 outings when he crosses the threshold into the Octagon to defend his title for the second time in three weeks on Saturday night.

“I trained very hard to beat Brandon Moreno and you can be sure that if he’s not knocked out in the first round, he will be submitted,” he said emphatically.