2020 Half-Year Awards: The Fighters

There have been 16 UFC events thus far in 2020. I have no doubt in my mind that Gilbert Burns would have fought on every one of them if allowed. That’s the kind of competitor “Durinho” is, and while he might have been unknown to all but the hardcore fanbase entering the year, In a week’s time he could be a world champion if he can unseat Kamaru Usman in the main event of UFC 251. And how he got here was nothing short of remarkable, as he became the first man to stop Demian Maia since 2009 and then followed that stirring win with a shutout victory over former world champ Tyron Woodley. Now it’s a showdown with Usman on Fight Island. What a half-year.

Others receiving votes – Alex Perez, Aljamain Sterling, Angela Hill, Glover Teixeira, Dan Hooker, Valentina Shevchenko

Voters – Jon Gagnon, Thomas Gerbasi, E. Spencer Kyte, Steve Latrell, Zac Pacleb, Gavin Porter