2019 Class Inducted Into UFC Hall of Fame

After picking back up and detailing his journey from a rambunctious kid in Niagara Falls who eventually fell in love with wrestling and then fighting, Evans relayed the story Wittman told earlier of his interview to get on Season 2 of The Ultimate Fighter and trying to convince Dana White to allow him to compete at heavyweight.



The entertaining Evans delivered a speech laced with impressions of family members and former coaches, acknowledging the different individuals who influenced his career, including Mike Van Arsdale, the late Glenn Robinson, and even rivals like Jackson and Jones.



“People ask me what my legacy will be and I’m a huge believer that fighting can save lives,” he said. “Fighting has saved my life. Once you learn how to fight, it brings a discipline, it brings a responsibility to yourself and it’s a transformation process. Once you transform your body, you transform your mind and I was blessed to do what I was doing.



“No matter what I accomplished, whether it was on The Ultimate Fighter or winning the title, I wanted to bring people with me. I was able to come to South Florida and create a whole team, a whole franchise and I was able to touch so many athletes and careers in a positive way and that’s what matters to me most.”



Wrapping up, Evans explained that he got into fighting as a man filled with issues that he looked to address and release the demons inside of him.



“All those problems, all those hurts, all those things that made me want to fight in the first place, I worked through them all," he said. “I worked through the hurt. I worked through all of my resentment. I worked through all that pain in my life and to me, this is a great honor, to stand up here in front of you all, but that right there — finding the peace in my life — that is my true victory.”

The final inductee of the evening was Michael Bisping, who followed Evans in the roll call of Ultimate Fighter winners, claiming the light heavyweight competition on Season 3 before embarking on one of the most storied careers in UFC history.



The brash, polarizing fighter from Clitheroe had a way of turning every bout into a blood feud and getting under peoples’ skin, both opponents and fans alike. After beginning his career at light heavyweight, Bisping moved down to middleweight following his split decision loss to Evans at UFC 78, the first loss of his career.



What followed was a nine-plus-year run defined by resilience, determination and uncanny levels of self-belief.