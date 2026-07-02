14TH ANNUAL UFC INTERNATIONAL FIGHT WEEK HEADLINED BY UFC 329: McGREGOR vs HOLLOWAY 2 ON JULY 11
Fight Week Celebration Also Includes UFC Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony, Power Slap, & Bud Light Summer Series Concert
Jul. 2, 2026
Las Vegas – UFC today announced that the 14th Annual UFC International Fight Week will take place in Las Vegas from Thursday, July 9, through Sunday, July 12, with several events taking place throughout the city, including T-Mobile Arena, Resorts World Las Vegas, The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, and select MGM Resorts International properties.
UFC International Fight Week is highlighted by the prestigious UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and is anchored by the highly anticipated UFC 329: McGREGOR vs HOLLOWAY 2, which takes place on Saturday, July 11, at T-Mobile Arena.
Overview of Events
On Thursday, July 9, UFC presents the 2026 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at 4 pm PT at T-Mobile Arena. Hosted by Jon Anik, the annual ceremony honors contributors and athletes who helped shape UFC and left an indelible mark on the sport of mixed martial arts.
UFC Hall of Fame inductees include former UFC and WEC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz, former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson, former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman, the UFC 248 strawweight championship bout between Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk, and longtime UFC writer and editorial director Thomas Gerbasi(posthumously).
The 2026 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be free and open to the public. The ceremony will also be streamed live on Paramount+ and UFC FIGHT PASS.
Immediately following the UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, T-Mobile Arena will host the UFC 329 Press Conference at 7 p.m. PT featuring athletes competing in the main and co-main events.
On Friday, July 10, as part of the Bud Light UFC Summer Series, a five-event series — alongside additional programming — Bud Light will host a free, one-night-only concert featuring Loud Luxury at Toshiba Plaza outside T-Mobile Arena immediately following ceremonial weigh-ins.
Fans who travel to Las Vegas for International Fight Week will also be able to enjoy exciting activations such as visiting the UFC retail pop-up shop at Park MGM and the Armory, adjacent to T-Mobile Arena, to shop the latest official UFC merchandise. The retail activation will offer exclusive merchandise at both locations beginning on Wednesday, July 8, and ending on Sunday, July 12.
Fans will also be able to experience Power Slap 21, which takes place on Friday, July 10, at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan. The event begins at 6 p.m. PT and tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.
In addition, Resorts World Las Vegas, the 3,506-room luxury property and Official Partner of UFC International Fight Week, hosts multiple official parties during the week. On Saturday, July 11, the Official UFC 329 Viewing Party takes place at RedTail at 5 p.m., followed by the Official UFC 329 After Party at Zouk Nightclub, headlined by Meek Mill, beginning at 10:30 p.m.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 329: McGregor vs Holloway 2, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 11, 2026. The early prelims begin at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+.