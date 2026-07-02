14TH ANNUAL UFC INTERNATIONAL FIGHT WEEK HEADLINED BY UFC 329: McGREGOR vs HOLLOWAY 2 ON JULY 11

UFC International Fight Week is highlighted by the prestigious UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and is anchored by the highly anticipated UFC 329: McGREGOR vs HOLLOWAY 2, which takes place on Saturday, July 11, at T-Mobile Arena.

Overview of Events

On Thursday, July 9, UFC presents the 2026 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at 4 pm PT at T-Mobile Arena. Hosted by Jon Anik, the annual ceremony honors contributors and athletes who helped shape UFC and left an indelible mark on the sport of mixed martial arts.



UFC Hall of Fame inductees include former UFC and WEC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz, former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson, former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman, the UFC 248 strawweight championship bout between Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk, and longtime UFC writer and editorial director Thomas Gerbasi (posthumously).

The 2026 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be free and open to the public. The ceremony will also be streamed live on Paramount+ and UFC FIGHT PASS

Immediately following the UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, T-Mobile Arena will host the UFC 329 Press Conference at 7 p.m. PT featuring athletes competing in the main and co-main events.

Friday, July 10, as part of the Bud Light UFC Summer Series, a five-event series — alongside additional programming — Bud Light will host a free, one-night-only concert featuring On, as part of the Bud Light UFC Summer Series, a five-event series — alongside additional programming — Bud Light will host a free, one-night-only concert featuring Loud Luxury at Toshiba Plaza outside T-Mobile Arena immediately following ceremonial weigh-ins.

Fans who travel to Las Vegas for International Fight Week will also be able to enjoy exciting activations such as visiting the UFC retail pop-up shop at Park MGM and the Armory, adjacent to T-Mobile Arena, to shop the latest official UFC merchandise. The retail activation will offer exclusive merchandise at both locations beginning on Wednesday, July 8, and ending on Sunday, July 12.

Friday, July 10, at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan. The event begins at 6 p.m. PT and tickets can be purchased via Fans will also be able to experience Power Slap 21 , which takes place on, at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan. The event begins at 6 p.m. PT and tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster