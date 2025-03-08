13th Annual UFC International Fight Week Takes Over Las Vegas From June 25 – 29

UFC International Fight Week, the organization’s week-long celebration of combat sports, will be highlighted by the 2025 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and the two-day UFC X fan experience. The week will be anchored by UFC 317, which takes place on Saturday, June 28, at T-Mobile Arena.

The prestigious 2025 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, held annually as part of International Fight Week, honors the contributors and athletes who helped shape UFC while leaving an indelible mark on the sport of mixed martial arts. The UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Thursday, June 26, at T-Mobile Arena.

Spanning more than 200,000 square feet of the Las Vegas Convention Center’s entertainment activation space, UFC X, the organization’s fully immersive and easily accessible two-day fan experience, will feature interactive brand and partner activations, live stage programming, athlete autograph sessions, and meet and greets, providing fans with unparalleled access to UFC champions, Hall of Famers, top-ranked contenders, and other UFC personalities.

UFC X will take place on Friday, June 27, and Saturday, June 28, at the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, one of the premier meeting and conference venues in Las Vegas. Fans who attend the two-day experience will have access to purchase exclusive merchandise at the UFC Store, while also participating in numerous interactive fan-favorite activities.

General admission tickets for UFC X start at $30 for one-day access and $50 for two-day access. All children ages 12 and under will receive free entry. Tickets go on sale at 10a.m. PT on Friday, March 14 via AXS.com. VIP packages will also be made available for UFC X through UFC’s Official VIP Experiences partner, On Location, at UFCVIP.com. UFC X will be produced by global full-service cultural marketing agency 160over90.

Fans from around the world who attend International Fight Week will also be able to enjoy the activities of a traditional Fight Week, including ceremonial weigh-ins and press conferences, leading to the schedule’s culminating event, UFC 317, on Saturday, June 28, at T-Mobile Arena.

UFC fans can also enter for their chance to win an unforgettable UFC Dream Week travel package for International Fight Week. One lucky winner and a guest will win a one-of-a-kind VIP experience that includes premium tickets to UFC 317, the UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, and UFC X, as well as airfare and hotel accommodations. To learn more and enter, please visit DREAMWEEK.

Details regarding the fight card for UFC 317, as well as event locations and additional activities for UFC International Fight Week will be announced at a later date. For more information, please visit UFCFIGHTWEEK.COM.

UFC X Tickets go on Sale on Friday, March 14 via AXS.com