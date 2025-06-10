13th Annual UFC International Fight Week Headlined By UFC 317: Topuria vs Oliveira On June 28

UFC International Fight Week is highlighted by the prestigious UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and UFC X, the fully interactive, two-day fan experience. The week-long celebration is anchored by the highly anticipated UFC 317: TOPURIA vs OLIVEIRA, which takes place on Saturday, June 28, at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets for UFC 317 are available via AXS.

Overview of Events

On Thursday, June 26, UFC hosts the 2025 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Hosted by Jon Anik, the annual ceremony honors contributors and athletes who helped shape UFC and left an indelible mark on the sport of mixed martial arts.

UFC Hall of Fame inductees include former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort, former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler, former UFC bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes, UFC® 14 and UFC® 15 heavyweight tournament winner Mark Kerr, former co-creator of The Ultimate Fighter Craig Piligian, and the UFC 236 interim middleweight championship bout between Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum. Tickets to the induction ceremony are priced at $25 (not including fees), with all proceeds benefiting the UFC Foundation, UFC’s 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that is committed to supporting charitable programs and initiatives throughout the state of Nevada and beyond. Tickets are available via AXS. The ceremony will be streamed live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS.

UFC X takes place Friday, June 27 and Saturday, June 28, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on the second floor of the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, one of the premier meeting and conference venues in Las Vegas. Tickets for UFC X start at $30 for one-day access and $50 for two-day access. All children ages 12 and under will receive free entry when accompanied by a ticketed adult. Tickets are available via AXS. UFC X is produced by global full-service cultural marketing agency 160over90.

Spanning more than 200,000 square feet, UFC X, the organization’s fully immersive and easily accessible two-day fan experience includes brand and partner activations, live stage programming, autograph sessions, and meet & greets – providing fans with unparalleled access to UFC champions and Hall of Famers, top-ranked contenders, and other UFC personalities.

Fans who attend UFC X will be able to purchase exclusive merchandise at the UFC Store, while also having the opportunity to participate in numerous activities with brand partners such as Meta, ESPN+, Bud Light, Monster, Cuervo, New Amsterdam Vodka, Thorne, Dave & Busters, Total Wireless, Air National Guard, 19 Crimes, Morgan & Morgan, and Wolfpak.

Athletes confirmed to attend UFC X include Israel Adesanya, Caio Borralho, Michael Chandler, Merab Dvalishvili, Justin Gaethje, Kayla Harrison, Matt Hughes, Robbie Lawler, Chuck Liddell, Diego Lopes, Brandon Moreno, Amanda Nunes, Paddy Pimblett, Alexander Volkanovski, Weili Zhang, and many more. Athlete appearances are subject to change.

Fans who travel to Las Vegas from around the world for International Fight Week will also be able to enjoy ceremonial weigh-ins, press conferences and other activities of a traditional UFC Fight Week, leading to the schedule’s culminating event, UFC 317: TOPURIA vs OLIVEIRA.

In addition, Resorts World Las Vegas, the 3,506-room luxury property and “Official Partner of UFC International Fight Week,” hosts three official parties during the week. On Saturday, June 28, the Official UFC 317 Viewing Party takes place at RedTail at 5 p.m., followed by the Official UFC 317 After Party at Zouk Nightclub, headlined by Nelly, beginning at 10:30 p.m.On Sunday, June 29, the Official UFC Pool Party takes place at AYU Dayclub beginning at 11 a.m.

For more information on all the week’s activities and events, please visit UFCFIGHTWEEK.COM.