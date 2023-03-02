11th Annual UFC International Fight Week Takes Over Las Vegas From July 3-9

Spanning more than 200,000 square feet of the Las Vegas Convention Center’s entertainment activation space, UFC X, the organization’s fully immersive and easily accessible two-day fan experience, will be enhanced for UFC’s 30th anniversary to include larger brand and partner activations, live stage programming, expanded autograph sessions, and increased athlete participation, providing fans with unparalleled access to UFC champions and Hall of Famers, top-ranked contenders, and other UFC personalities.

Buy Tickets To UFC X!

UFC X will take place on Friday, July 7, and Saturday, July 8, at the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, one of the premier meeting and conference venues in Las Vegas. Fans who attend UFC X will also have access to purchase exclusive merchandise at the UFC Store, while also having the opportunity to participate in numerous activities with brand partners. General admission tickets for UFC X start at $25 for one-day access and $45 for two-day access. All children ages 12 and under will receive free entry. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m. PT via AXS.com. The first 3,000 fans who purchase UFC X tickets will receive a complimentary 30th anniversary gift. VIP packages will also be made available for UFC X at a later date through UFC’s Official VIP Experiences partner, On Location, at UFCVIP.com. UFC X will be produced by global full-service cultural marketing agency 160over90.

Fans from around the world who converge on Las Vegas for International Fight Week will also be able to enjoy ceremonial weigh-ins, press conferences and live entertainment of a traditional Fight Week leading to the schedule’s culminating event, UFC 290, on Saturday, July 8, at T-Mobile Arena.

Details regarding the bout card for UFC 290, as well as event locations and additional activities for UFC International Fight Week, will be announced at a later date. For more information, please visit UFCFIGHTWEEK.COM.