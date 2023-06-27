11th Annual UFC International Fight Week Headlines By UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez On July 8

Fans who attend UFC X will also be able to purchase exclusive merchandise at the UFC Store, while also having the opportunity to participate in numerous activities with brand partners such as Modelo, Monster Energy, New Amsterdam Vodka, Cuervo, UFC Strike, Project Rock, Monaco, Air National Guard, KUDO, Culture Kings, UFC Gym, Panini, Howler Head, Twin Peaks, Dave and Busters and more!

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, in partnership with UFC, hosts The Ultimates Invitational

amateur tournaments, on the first floor of the South Hall. This invitational will begin Thursday, July 6, and conclude Sunday, July 9, and features the following sports entities:

International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation ( 2023 American National Jiu-Jitsu Championship , July 6 – 8)

, July 6 – 8) USA Boxing (The Doc Doherty Classic; sanctioned by USA Boxing, July 6 – 9)

Fans who travel to Las Vegas from around the world for International Fight Week will also be able to enjoy ceremonial weigh-ins, press conferences and other activities of a traditional Fight Week, leading to the schedule’s culminating event, UFC 290: VOLKANOVSKI vs. RODRIGUEZ.

In addition, Resorts World Las Vegas, the 3,506-room luxury property and “Official Partner of UFC International Fight Week,” hosts three official parties during the week.

On Saturday, July 8 the Official UFC 290 Viewing Party takes place at RedTail at 6 p.m., followed by the Official UFC 290 After Party at Zouk Nightclub beginning at 10 p.m. On Sunday, July 9, the Official UFC Pool Party takes place at AYU Dayclub beginning at 11 a.m.

For more information on all the week’s activities and events, please visit UFCFIGHTWEEK.COM.