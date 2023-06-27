11th Annual UFC International Fight Week Headlines By UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez On July 8

International Fight Week
The 11th Annual UFC International Fight Week takes place from Monday, July 3, through Sunday, July 9, with numerous events taking place throughout Las Vegas, including in the Las Vegas Convention Center – South Hall, T-Mobile Arena, and Resorts World Las Vegas.
UFC International Fight Week is highlighted by the prestigious UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and its fully interactive, two-day fan experience, UFC X. The week-long celebration is anchored by the highly anticipated UFC 290: VOLKANOVSKI vs. RODRIGUEZ, presented by Modelo, which takes place on Saturday, July 8, at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets for UFC 290 are available via AXS.
On Thursday, July 6, UFC hosts the 2023 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, presented by Toyo Tires, at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Hosted by Jon Anik, the annual ceremony honors contributors and athletes that helped shape UFC and left an indelible mark on the sport of mixed martial arts. Tickets to the induction ceremony are priced at $30.00 (not including fees), with all proceeds benefitting the UFC Foundation. Tickets are available via AXS. The ceremony will be streamed live on UFC FIGHT PASS.
Spanning more than 200,000 square feet, UFC X, the organization’s fully immersive and easily accessible two-day fan experience, will be enhanced for UFC’s 30th anniversary to include larger brand and partner activations, live stage programming, an esports tournament, expanded autograph sessions, and increased athlete participation – providing fans with unparalleled access to UFC champions and Hall of Famers, top-ranked contenders, and other UFC personalities.
Purchase Tickets For UFC X Here!
UFC X takes place Friday, July 7 and Saturday, July 8, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on the second floor of the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, one of the premier meeting and conference venues in Las Vegas. Tickets for UFC X start at $25 for one-day access and $45 for two-day access. All children ages 12 and under will receive free entry. Tickets are available via AXS. UFC X is produced by global full-service cultural marketing agency 160over90.
Fans will have access to a mobile-friendly web-based platform that will enhance the UFC X consumer experience by delivering event-specific content such as autograph and meet & greet schedules, main stage programming, AR filters, access to sponsor offers, and a customizable UFC Journey digital scavenger hunt. The platform is being developed in collaboration with Digital Seat Media, a leader in mobile fan engagement solutions.
Fans who attend UFC X will also be able to purchase exclusive merchandise at the UFC Store, while also having the opportunity to participate in numerous activities with brand partners such as Modelo, Monster Energy, New Amsterdam Vodka, Cuervo, UFC Strike, Project Rock, Monaco, Air National Guard, KUDO, Culture Kings, UFC Gym, Panini, Howler Head, Twin Peaks, Dave and Busters and more!
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, in partnership with UFC, hosts The Ultimates Invitational
amateur tournaments, on the first floor of the South Hall. This invitational will begin Thursday, July 6, and conclude Sunday, July 9, and features the following sports entities:
- International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (2023 American National Jiu-Jitsu Championship, July 6 – 8)
- USA Boxing (The Doc Doherty Classic; sanctioned by USA Boxing, July 6 – 9)
Fans who travel to Las Vegas from around the world for International Fight Week will also be able to enjoy ceremonial weigh-ins, press conferences and other activities of a traditional Fight Week, leading to the schedule’s culminating event, UFC 290: VOLKANOVSKI vs. RODRIGUEZ.
In addition, Resorts World Las Vegas, the 3,506-room luxury property and “Official Partner of UFC International Fight Week,” hosts three official parties during the week.
On Saturday, July 8 the Official UFC 290 Viewing Party takes place at RedTail at 6 p.m., followed by the Official UFC 290 After Party at Zouk Nightclub beginning at 10 p.m. On Sunday, July 9, the Official UFC Pool Party takes place at AYU Dayclub beginning at 11 a.m.
For more information on all the week’s activities and events, please visit UFCFIGHTWEEK.COM.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT on ABC and ESPN, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.