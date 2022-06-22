10th Annual UFC International Fight Week Headlined By UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier

Spanning more than 60,000 square feet, UFC X, a newly enhanced evolution of UFC’s popular Fan Expo, will elevate the traditional Fan Experience with larger brand and partner activations, live stage programming, an esports tournament, expanded autograph sessions, and increased athlete participation—all of which will provide fans with unparalleled access to UFC champions and Hall of Famers, top-ranked contenders, and other UFC personalities.

UFC X takes place Friday, July 1 and Saturday, July 2, from 9am-5pm PT, at the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, one of the premier meeting and conference venues in Las Vegas. Tickets for UFC X start at $20 for one-day access and $40 for two-day access. All children ages 12 and under will receive free entry. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster. UFC X is produced by global full-service cultural marketing agency 160over90.

Fans who attend UFC X will also be able to purchase exclusive merchandise at the UFC Store, while also having the opportunity to participate in numerous activities with brand partners such as Air Force, Battle Motors, Dapper Labs, ESPN+, GameDay Ready, Howler Head, Hyperice, Jose Cuervo, Modelo, Panini, Toyo Tires, UFC Gym and more!

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, in partnership with UFC, hosts The Ultimates Invitational amateur tournaments, immediately adjacent to UFC X. This invitational will begin Thursday, June 23, and conclude Sunday, July 3, and features the following sports entities:

International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation ( 2022 American National Jiu-Jitsu Championship , June 30 – July 2)

, June 30 – July 2) USA Boxing ( 2022 Battle Born Showdown; sanctioned by USA Boxing , July 1 – July 2)

, July 1 – July 2) USA Weightlifting (2022 National Championships, June 23 – July 3)

Fans who converge on Las Vegas from around the world for International Fight Week will also be able to enjoy ceremonial weigh-ins, press conferences and live entertainment of a traditional Fight Week leading to the schedule’s culminating event, UFC 276: ADESANYA vs CANNONIER.

In addition, Resorts World Las Vegas, the 3,506-room hotel complex and “Official Partner of UFC International Fight Week,” hosts three official parties and one concert during the week. On Friday, July 1 at 8pm PT, Latin superstar Anuel AA headlines the Official International Fight Week Concert at AYU Nights. On Saturday, July 2, the Official UFC 276 Viewing Party takes place at RedTail at 5pm PT, followed by the Official UFC 276 After Party at Zouk Nightclub beginning at 10pm PT On Sunday, July 3, the Official UFC Pool Party takes place at AYU Dayclub beginning at 11am PT.

On Sunday, July 3, UFC will host the UFC FIGHT PASS Invitational 2, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournament featuring four teams led by superstar coaches and fan favorite athletes competing for a grand prize of $25,000 in a submission only, no draw contest. Teams include Jorge Masvidal’s iKon MMA, Anthony Pettis Fighting Championship (APFC), Urijah Faber’s A1 Combat, and James Krause’s Fighting Alliance Championship (FAC). Tickets are available via AXS.