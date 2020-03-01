100 Fights to Watch at Home this Weekend

37. Junior dos Santos vs Mark Hunt – UFC 160: Ever seen somebody get knocked out by the calf muscle? When Junior dos Santos throws wheel kicks anything can happen.

36. Sodiq Yusuff vs Mike Davis – Dana White’s Contender Series: Sodiq made us all feel bad for Mike Davis. As if it wasn’t hard enough to constantly chase down somebody as fast as Yusuff, couple that with the damage that was done to his lead leg. Ouch. If was pretty clear from the beginning Sodiq Yusuff was here to stay.

35. Danny Silva vs Johnny Soto – CFFC 75: The whole card could have easily gone home after the early card barn burner between Danny Silva and Johnny Soto. It almost looked like two hungry Justin Gaethje’s out there swinging for the fences.

34. Phil Baroni vs Ikuhisa Minowa – PRIDE Bushido 11: Neither man had exactly a groundbreaking presence in the world of MMA but with bell to bell action and a finish by stomps, Baroni and Minows 1 was one of the most underrated fights in PRIDE FC history.

33. Phil Baroni vs Nick Nolte – Titan FC 17: While we’re here, let’s go back to the day Phil Baroni fought a man named Nick Nolte. Not that Nick Nolte. The Nick Nolte from Kansas City with a handful of fights on UFC FIGHT PASS. With the nickname of “The Kansas City Head Case,” they’re definitely cut from the same cloth.

32. Murilo Rua vs Alex Reid – Cage Rage 21: Hopefully you’ve got a strong stomach. A freak leg kick ended the fight before it began. No bones were broken, but when Alex Reid threw a low leg kick the worst part of the bone must have come in heavy contact with the best part of Ninja Rua’s because blood began pouring out like a faucet.

31. Eddie Alvarez vs Ross Ebenez – ShoXC 4: Trump’s Taj Mahal played host to an up and coming Eddie Alvarez doing what he does best all the way back in 2008.

30. Semmy Schilt vs Masakatsu Funaki – Pancrase 1998 Anniversary Show: Semmy Schilt might have more fights on UFC FIGHT PASS so there’s no way he wasn’t making the cut. One of his most exciting finishes came in Pancrase where Funaki ate one too many body punches before calling it a night.

29. Sarah Kaufman vs Valerie Letourneau – TKO 29: After a somewhat uneventful first round, Sarah Kaufman came out swinging for the fences in the second round and landed punches until the ref had had enough.

28. Minoru Suzuki vs Ken Shamrock – Pancrase: Eyes of Beast 4: One of the greatest title fights in Pancrase history was between two of the most decorated legends in the promotion’s history. While it was short lived, fans and fighters alike knew the one round affair was indisputably between the most worthy title challengers in the world.

27. Kimbo Slice vs Tank Abbott – EliteXC: Street Certified: As far as the history of Kimbo’s career goes, this was the most entertaining matchup possible. EliteXC knew exactly what they were doing when they booked the two most notorious street brawlers of all time to go against each other. The only thing the fans would change would be that the fight was a few years too late.

26. Alistair Overeem vs Vitor Belfort – PRIDE Total Elimination 2005: This fight could have taken place anywhere, with both men fighting for nearly every major promotion it’s a surprise this fight only happened twice. The most exciting of the pair of fights coming at PRIDE Total Elimination 2005. The bout came to a conclusion when Ubereem put Belfort in a guillotine more terrifying than a real guillotine.

25. Marius Zaromskis vs Ross Mason – Cage Rage 22: After two rounds of slugging it out, Ross Mason thought he had seen everything Marius Zaromskis had up his sleeve. When Zaromskis landed a kick to the face that would have dropped lesser men, Mason stood smiling welcoming anything else. Mason next landed a flying knee that sent Mason flopping to the canvas.

24. Jared Cannonier vs Tony Lopez – AFC 104: After watching the walkouts it’s possible that Jared Cannonier is the most popular person to ever walk to the AFC cage. The ring announcer jinxed the action when he asked the crowd if they wanted to see a knockout. What they got instead was a split decision battle that launched Cannonier into the UFC.

23. Herb Dean vs Timothy Mendoza – KOTC 39: Hitmaster: With the hair and the referee outfit you don’t often glance at the ears but if you were to look at the ears of Herb Dean, you’ll notice a little bit of cauliflower to them. He earned it the hard way after a six-year MMA career.

22. Mark Schultz vs Gary Goodridge – UFC 9: Less than four months after the murder of his brother, the subject of the movie “Foxcatcher” stepped into The Octagon and used wrestling to absolutely dominate Gary Goodridge handing him his second MMA loss.

21. Rickson Gracie vs Nobuhiko Takada – PRIDE 1: Rickson Gracie’s career was short-lived but dominant and it’s fights like this one that let us know that there’s only one fight we’re missing on UFC FIGHT PASS. Rickson vs Sakuraba.

20. Kurt Holobaugh vs Yosdenis Cedeno – Titan FC 42: Pushing himself and Yosdenis Cedeno to the limit for over three rounds, Kurt Holobaugh was finally able to finish the fight with a rear-naked choke to earn a title shot with JZ Cavalcante.

