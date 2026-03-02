The 10 | Who is Ready For The Madness?

Borralho opened his UFC career with seven straight wins to land opposite Nassourdine Imavov last September in Paris in what felt like a title eliminator. Things didn’t go his way, and now it’s time for the Fighting Nerds rep to reset and steady himself in the rankings. “RDR” raced out of the gates with four wins in nine months (and change) but faltered when trying to go “5 in 12” last October. He acknowledged it was too much and he shouldn’t have done it, and like his Brazilian opponent, de Ridder now gets the opportunity to show he’s learned from that setback and is a genuine contender in this division.

NEWS: Jiří Procházka And Carlos Ulberg Fight For Light Heavyweight Title At UFC 327

As much as I wish this one was being contested over five rounds, I do think it will be incredibly instructive regarding where these two fit in the middleweight hierarchy. Sean Strickland just made a massive statement in Houston, and now these two get the chance to follow suit.

Max Holloway vs Charles Oliveira

There’s not a lot more that needs to be said beyond the fact that this is a fight between two absolute legends that carries real divisional stakes along with the BMF title hanging in the balance.