The 10 | What A Wicked October It Will Be

Allen deserves a ton of respect for frequently fighting backwards in the division. The fourth-ranked middleweight battled Edmen Shahbazyan earlier this year and now faces off with the streaking Duncan. He has won three straight and is 15-4 in the UFC with nine finishes, and it is honestly nice to see him getting the main event opportunities and overall recognition that escaped him a little earlier in this career.

READ: Sean Sharaf And The 'Overwhelming' Aftermath Of His Historic Win

There was a moment where questions about whether Duncan was going to develop into a top-10 middleweight as expected, but after a 3-2 start to his UFC run, the Gloucester man has racked up five straight wins to establish himself as one of the top ascending contenders in the division. His spinning attack finishes of Eryk Anders and Marco Tulio last year highlight his explosive offense, and decision wins over Roman Dolidze and Jared Cannonier this year have made it clear that “CLD” knows how to navigate competitive fights.

Middleweight is in a real interesting spot at the moment and how this one plays out could add to that as well since Allen has some history with current champ Sean Strickland and toppling “All-In” would elevate Duncan into the title conversation as well. We’re going to get answers to some remaining style questions in this one, and that should help determine how much further each man may climb.

UFC Fight Night: Buckley vs Malott — Saturday, October 17 (Edmonton, AB)

Erin Blanchfield vs Jasmine Jasudavicius