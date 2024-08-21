The 10: Ultimate Fighter Tournament Finals

There have been some memorable and meaningful wins over the previous seasons, and with the duel between Team Grasso and Team Shevchenko set to come to a close on Saturday, there is no better time than now to look back on some of those outstanding previous efforts.

(Note: these are presented in chronological order)

Forrest Griffin vs Stephan Bonnar (TUF 1 Light Heavyweight Finals)

Almost 20 years later, it’s still remarkable to think about how the first season of the pioneering reality TV program wrapped with an absolute classic between Griffin and Bonnar.

Honestly, if someone pitched this ending to you as the ending of a movie, you’d tell them it was too on the nose, as Griffin and Bonnar spent the full 15 minutes they were allotted beating the heck out of one another, leaving every ounce of energy they had in the Octagon in hopes of securing the opportunity to compete on the biggest stage in the sport.