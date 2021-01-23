The 10: Top UFC Fight Island Performances

Though it didn’t have the sudden momentum shifts and palpable tension of some of the other top fights of the last 12 months, the rematch between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway was even closer than their first encounter, which was a hotly debated decision in its own right.

After going back-and-forth for 25 minutes in their first go-round, the Australian champion and Hawaiian challenger engaged in another dogged battle drawn out over the full five rounds in the sequel, prompting numerous re-watches, countless debates, and even calls for a third consecutive bout, even though Volkanovski once again earned the nod and now holds a 2-0 edge in their championship series.

This was a fight that really makes you appreciate the little things and the minute details that can determine the outcome a fight: a low kick here, a quick counter combination inside there, the consistent volume and pace of each man, the divergent emotions washing over their faces as the verdict was announced.

The mark of a great fight and tremendous rivalry is if you would happily sit down and watch the two combatants spend the next five years of their careers only battling each other, and in the case of Volkanovski and Holloway, I know that I would without hesitation… though I’m certainly looking forward to seeing what each of them has to offer up against different opponents in 2021 as well.