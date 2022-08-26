The 10: Top September Skirmishes

Spanning from the first September event to the most recent, this collection includes Hall of Famers, current and former champions, and a couple contests that hold a place in the pantheon of the greatest fights in UFC history.

Enjoy!

Royce Gracie def. Kimo Leopoldo (UFC 3)

Gracie went 7-0 to claim victory in the first two UFC tournaments, spending more than two minutes inside the Octagon only twice and more than three minutes in the UFC cage just once during those initial seven fights.

He entered UFC 3 as the prohibitive favorite and a showdown with Ken Shamrock loomed as a potential finals matchup, but it wouldn’t come to pass, as Gracie withdrew from the competition after an exhaustive first bout against Leopoldo.

After carrying a giant wooden cross to the Octagon on his back, the Hawaiian taekwondo stylist made Gracie work harder than anyone else had during his previous seven bouts. Leopoldo fought off Gracie’s initial attempts to drag the fight to the canvas and even had moments where he was in dominant positions on the ground before eventually succumbing to an armbar and exhaustion just prior to the five-minute mark.

This was the first moment Royce Gracie looked human inside the Octagon, and a truly memorable September scuffle.

Frank Shamrock def. Tito Ortiz (UFC 22)

Shamrock and Ortiz were two of the top fighters on the planet the time, battling for what was then called the UFC middleweight title and is now known as the light heavyweight title. Ortiz dominated for three, grinding away from top position. The pace wore on “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy,” while Shamrock looked fresh at the outset of the fourth before getting put on his back in the center of the Octagon by an opportunistic Ortiz.

Late in the round, Shamrock swept Ortiz and eventually got to his feet, pushing the pace and taking the fight to the flagging 24-year-old. When Ortiz shot for a desperation takedown, Shamrock attacked a guillotine choke before landing a series of short, heavy blows that forced Ortiz to tap.

An incredibly gutsy effort from Shamrock and a turning point in the career of Ortiz that remains one of the best fights in UFC history.

Randy Couture def. Tito Ortiz (UFC 44)

Couture won the interim light heavyweight title in his divisional debut against Chuck Liddell at UFC 43, and looked to unify the belts in a clash with reigning champ Tito Ortiz three months later.