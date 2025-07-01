The 10 | The Summer Continues To Heat Up Inside The Octagon

Let’s kick things off with this guaranteed chaos festival.

“Nate the Train” has been in the UFC for nine fights and each of those nine fights have been thoroughly entertaining, regardless of whether they lasted 56 seconds or 15 minutes. He’s gone 5-4 thus far, earning four post-fight bonuses along the way, and now gets the opportunity to compete in his home state.

Charriere has alternated wins and losses through his first four trips into the Octagon, entering this clash with Landwehr having most recently landed on the wrong side of things in a bout opposite Nathaniel Wood. The 29-year-old French featherweight has earned 15 of his 20 victories inside the distance, including each of his two UFC wins, and will be seeking a return to that finishing form here.

Individual, Landwehr and Charriere are each aggressive, action-oriented competitors, so the likelihood that pairing them together produces fireworks is high. Add in that the partisan crowd are going to be in full throat from the jump, spurring these two on, and it’s a recipe for non-stop excitement from the outset.

Stephen Thompson vs. Gabriel Bonfim