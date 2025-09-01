The 10 | Spotlighting September’s Most Intriguing Matchups

Undefeated inside the Octagon through his first five appearances and riding a 23-fight unbeaten streak overall, Fakhretdinov touches down in Paris coming off a debated win over Carlos Leal last October at UFC 308. The 33-year-old Russian has a grinding, suffocating style that can be difficult to contend with, but has also flashed the ability to get aggressive and really chase finishes in the past as well.

The welterweight Top 15 feels like it’s in a fluid state at the moment, with key fights starting to be announced and countless competitors jockeying for position inside and outside of the rankings. A dominant effort for either man may not earn them a number next to their name, but it could secure them a date with someone that is ranked next time out.

William Gomis vs Robert Ruchala

France’s William Gomis looks to get things moving in the right direction again as he squares off with promotional newcomer Robert Ruchala.

Full UFC Paris Fight Card Preview

After earning victories in each of his first four UFC appearances, Gomis landed on the wrong side of the cards in a competitive bout with Hyder Amil last time out. The loss halted a run of a dozen consecutive bouts with a win, and the combination of aiming to avoid a second straight setback and competing on home soil again should bring the best out of “Jaguar” when he makes the walk at Accor Arena.