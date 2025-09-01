The 10 | Spotlighting September’s Most Intriguing Matchups

“The ‘ber Months” inside the Octagon begin with a three-event September slate that is flush with crucial matchups at the top of some in-focus divisions and the arrival of several intriguing newcomers, along with the usual slate of “this should be interesting” pairings that never fail to deliver. Contenders will emerge and important names to track going forward are sure to announce their presence as we wade into fall and ready for the final push towards the end of 2025.
Here’s a look at the most intriguing matchups on the calendar in the coming month in the latest edition of The 10.
UFC Fight Night: Imavov vs Borralho — Saturday, September 6 (Paris, France)
Andreas Gustafsson vs Rinat Fakhretdinov
Welterweights hovering just outside the rankings clash here as Andreas Gustafsson faces off with Rinat Fakhretdinov.
A member of the Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) Class of ’24, Gustafsson impressed in his debut, running roughshod over Khaos Williams at UFC 316. The victory extended the Swede’s winning streak to four and pushed his record to 12-2 while establishing him as an interesting name to pay attention to heading into his sophomore outing in the UFC’s 170-pound weight class.
Undefeated inside the Octagon through his first five appearances and riding a 23-fight unbeaten streak overall, Fakhretdinov touches down in Paris coming off a debated win over Carlos Leal last October at UFC 308. The 33-year-old Russian has a grinding, suffocating style that can be difficult to contend with, but has also flashed the ability to get aggressive and really chase finishes in the past as well.
The welterweight Top 15 feels like it’s in a fluid state at the moment, with key fights starting to be announced and countless competitors jockeying for position inside and outside of the rankings. A dominant effort for either man may not earn them a number next to their name, but it could secure them a date with someone that is ranked next time out.
William Gomis vs Robert Ruchala
France’s William Gomis looks to get things moving in the right direction again as he squares off with promotional newcomer Robert Ruchala.
After earning victories in each of his first four UFC appearances, Gomis landed on the wrong side of the cards in a competitive bout with Hyder Amil last time out. The loss halted a run of a dozen consecutive bouts with a win, and the combination of aiming to avoid a second straight setback and competing on home soil again should bring the best out of “Jaguar” when he makes the walk at Accor Arena.
Ruchala is a 27-year-old Polish fighter who owns an impressive 11-1 record who won and successfully defended the KSW interim featherweight title in his last two fights. His only loss came against the outstanding Salahdine Parnasse, he’s earned each of his last three wins by impressive stoppages, and profiles as a fighter on the rise heading into his first foray into the Octagon.
Gomis started to build momentum heading into his last outing and will surely be looking to quickly recapture it here, while Ruchala has an opportunity to catapult himself to the fringes of the Top 15 with a statement effort. This should be a captivating battle early in the night for the fans in Paris — and those of us watching at home — to enjoy.
Patricio Pitbull vs Losene Keita
Two fights after being the new arrival, Patricio Pitbull now plays the part of the UFC welcoming committee as he faces off with debuting Belgian standout Losene Keita on September 6th.
Following more than a decade as the dominant force under the Bellator MMA shingle, Pitbull debuted in April with a unanimous decision loss to Yair Rodriguez in a bout where he seemed a little hesitant to pull the trigger. He was more active and effective in his second showing against Dan Ige, earning the win with 29-28 scores across the board, and now makes the quick turnaround here to hustle back into the cage seven weeks later.
Keita has been one of the most intriguing rising stars on the global scene for the last several years, serving as a two-division force and champion for Oktagon MMA. The 27-year-old carries a 16-1 record and five-fight winning streak into his maiden UFC voyage, with 10 of his last 13 victories coming inside the distance.
Will Pitbull prove to be too much of a veteran test for the promotional newcomer or will Keita continue to impress and excel now that he’s arrived on the biggest stage in the sport?
Benoît Saint Denis vs Mauricio Ruffy
It’s guaranteed action in this one as Benoit Saint Denis and Mauricio Ruffy clash in the Paris co-main event.
After entering 2024 as a divisional dark horse, back-to-back losses had Saint Denis looking to right the ship earlier this year in Montreal. A late shift in opponents landed him opposite Canadian veteran Kyle Prepolec, whom he submitted in the second round to get things moving in the right direction again and maintain his 100 percent finishing rate.
Part of the Fighting Nerds’ “core four,” Ruffy dazzled in his 2025 debut in March, landing a spinning wheel kick knockout on King Green that remains in the running for Knockout of the Year. He’s won seven straight and 12 of 13 overall, and is universally regarded by his talented teammates as the most gifted of the group.
This is going to be an interesting clash of styles as Saint Denis is an aggressive, pressuring fighter, especially at the start of the fight, while Ruffy likes to find his range, survey the situation and then attack. Whoever is able to dictate the terms of the early exchanges should seize control of this pivotal lightweight contest.
Nassourdine Imavov vs Caio Borralho
Top middleweight contenders meet to make their respective cases for a championship opportunity, as Nassourdine Imavov welcomes Caio Borralho to his adopted hometown.
Since his frustrating two-fight 2023, Imavov has been dialed in, posting four straight victories to establish himself as one of the top contenders in the 185-pound weight class. After beating Brendan Allen in Paris last year, the Russian-born standout collected a second-round stoppage win over former champ Israel Adesanya in February to begin his 2025 campaign.
The first member of the Fighting Nerds crew to arrive in the UFC, Borralho is 7-0 in the UFC and riding a 17-fight unbeaten streak into his second straight main event assignment. A member of the DWCS Class of ’21, “The Natural” has steadily worked his way forward in the division, continually impressing and passing each new test placed before him without much trouble.
With Khamzat Chimaev now stationed on the middleweight throne, this fight and the forthcoming clash between Reinier de Ridder and Anthony Hernandez in Vancouver feel like tandem auditions for the opportunity to challenge the new champ for the title in 2026. We’re going to learn a lot about each man in this one, and it should be an absolutely fascinating clash for as long as it lasts.
Noche UFC: Lopes vs Silva — Saturday, September 13 (San Antonio, TX)
Tatiana Suarez vs Amanda Lemos
Former strawweight title challengers Tatiana Suarez and Amanda Lemos meet in a bout with serious divisional ramifications in San Antonio.
Suarez returns to action for the first time since landing on the wrong side of a one-sided fight in her championship clash with Zhang Weili earlier this year. It was the first professional setback for the former Ultimate Fighter winner, and it will be interesting to see if there is any first loss hangover for her in this one.
Lemos was dominated by the two-time, reigning champion two summers back, and has alternated results across three fights since, beating Mackenzie Dern and Iasmin Lucindo on either side of a submission loss to Virna Jandiroba.
Will Suarez have a return to form and the win column or will Lemos pick up a second straight win and keep herself in the title picture heading into the fall?
Diego Lopes vs Jean Silva
Featherweight standouts Diego Lopes and Jean Silva face off in the Noche UFC main event.
Lopes’ whirlwind two-year run that started with a surprising debut and was followed by five straight wins wrapped up with a loss to Alexander Volkanovski in a bout for the vacant featherweight title at UFC 314 in April. The Mexico-based Brazilian struggled to get into gear early in the fight, but found his footing later in the contest, and will look to keep himself in the upper tier of potential contenders in the division with a win over Silva here.
The third member of the Fighting Nerds posse to compete this month, Silva has been a captivating marauder since earning his place on the roster during Season 7 of Dana White’s Contender Series. After earning three wins in his 2024 rookie campaign, “Lord” has already posted consecutive stoppage wins this year to advance to 5-0 in the UFC and 16-2 overall, most recently submitting Bryce Mitchell at UFC 314.
UFC Fight Night: Ulberg vs Reyes — Saturday, September 27 (Perth, Australia)
Loma Lookboonmee vs Alexia Thainara
It’s a battle of ascending strawweights in Perth as Loma Lookboonmee and Alexia Thainara share the Octagon in an under the radar preliminary card battle.
Lookboonmee has quietly and steadily built a solid record over the course of her nearly six-year UFC tenure, going 7-2 and arriving in Australia on a four-fight winning streak. She’s only lost to rankings mainstays Angela Hill and Loopy Godinez, and has continued to show small, but meaningful, improvements each time out.
The 27-year-old Thainara is yet another member of the DWCS Class of ’24 that has impressed straight out of the gates after earning a first-round submission win over Molly McCann in her promotional debut back in March. Training with Amanda Ribas, “Burguesinha” has won 10 straight, with her lone setback coming against current UFC fighter Bruna Brasil in just her third professional appearance.
Strawweight remains deep and steady, but a strong outing for either fighter here should carry them to the fringes of the rankings and possibly a date with a ranked opponent next time out.
Carlos Ulberg vs Dominick Reyes
Carlos Ulberg and Dominick Reyes go head-to-head in the Western Australia capital in this light heavyweight main event pairing with legitimate championship ramifications.
Ulberg has posted eight straight wins since dropping his UFC debut all the way back in 2021, most recently besting former champ Jan Blachowicz on the scorecards in London. This is his first main event assignment and it comes in front of a partisan crowd in Australia no less, so it will be interesting to see how the City Kickboxing man handles the increased pressure and attention of being the last to walk later this month.
Reyes appears to be all the way back after his grim four-fight losing streak that began with his narrow title loss to Jon Jones way back at UFC 247. He’s earned three straight wins, all by stoppage, and is once again fighting with the focus and suddenness that made him a contender in the first place all those years ago.
With the title set to go up for grabs the following weekend at UFC 320, this is a chance for Ulberg or Reyes to stake their claim to being the clubhouse leader in the chase for the next championship opportunity. It should be a striking heavy battle, and it will be fascinating to see if it will be Ulberg’s technical prowess or Reyes’ power that rules the day.