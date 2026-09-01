The 10 | Spotlighting September’s Most Exciting Matchups

How is it September already?
As much as fall is the absolute best, the fact that it’s already September is honestly freaking me out a little because the first eight months of 2026 feel like a blur and the fact that it’s closing in on the one-year anniversary of the shocking loss of our Editorial Director Thomas Gerbasi doesn’t quite make sense to me. How can that be true?
But the truth is that we’re rounding the final turn and headed for the home stretch of the 2026 UFC slate, and the month ahead offers plenty to be excited about before we hit the final quarter of the year.
Here’s a look at the fights that pique my interest the most in the month ahead.
UFC Fight Night: Hooker vs Parnasse — Saturday, September 5 (France, Paris)
Michael “Venom” Page vs Nursulton Ruziboev
There are people who are surely underwhelmed by what “MVP” has done thus far inside the Octagon, but the fact of the matter is that he’s 4-1 with wins across two weight classes and his lone loss coming by decision to a guy that just fought for the welterweight title. He’s still an elite “stick and move” fighter, even if the volume has come down some than earlier in his career, and in a sport where not getting hit is a decidedly good thing, the 39-year-old Brit is really good at not getting hit.
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Ruziboev profiles as one of the dark horses of the middleweight division, boasting a 5-0 mark at 185 pounds in the UFC and an incredible 22-1-2 in the division overall, but because he’s bounced between divisions during his career and has a robust and uncommon 37-9-2 record with two no contests, that overall excellence at middleweight gets lost a little. He has earned four of his five UFC wins by stoppage, is as good on the ground as he is on the feet, and has the size, reach, and power to be a potential threat in this division.
But can he find a way to hem “MVP” in and connect enough to either get him out of there or get the nod on the scorecards? That’s the question that makes this a must-watch matchup for me this month.
Dan Hooker vs Salahdine Parnasse
This is one of those fights that gets me all fired up.
Hooker is a benchmark figure in the lightweight division; a measuring stick, if you will —beating him isn’t easy, and it means something if you do, but he’s equally capable of making very good fighters have very bad nights, and he might be the best person for this assignment because he loves a hostile environment and is going to give you hell every time out.
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Parnasse has been one of the best fighters competing outside of the UFC for years and finally steps into the Octagon on Saturday in Paris. It’s a big stage for a big-time talent, but also a moment that carries additional pressure because now he must validate the hype on the biggest stage in the sport. Headlining is nothing new for him, but we’ve seen plenty of experienced fighters and champions from other promotions falter when they step into the Octagon for the first time.
J’adore that Parnasse is getting a main event in his debut — his resume merits such a spot — and how things play out here will provide an immediate indication of where he stands in the 155-pound hierarchy, which is precisely what you want when a highly regarded newcomer joins the divisional chase.
UFC Fight Night: Silva vs Delgado —Saturday, September 12 (Glendale, AZ)
Manon Fiorot vs Alexa Grasso
While we inch closer to going a full year between appearances from flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko, two of the division’s top contenders and a pair of standouts that have spent some time with her inside the Octagon go head-to-head in the desert in a crucial battle between top contenders.
Fiorot lost to Shevchenko at UFC 315 in a competitive fight that went the distance, then rebounded by stopping Jasmine Jasudavicius in 74 seconds last September in Vancouver. While it’s tough to have gone this long without seeing “The Beast” in action, it makes sense, as there are only a handful of opponents that make sense for her given her standing in the division and the fact that she’s pretty much beaten everyone besides Shevchenko.
Grasso fought Shevchenko three times, and the result got worse for her each time. She won the first, shocking the world by submitting the champion, and then got a questionable draw to retain her title at the first Noche UFC event before dropping the belt at UFC 306 at Sphere in Las Vegas. After a loss to Natalia Silva in Montreal on the night Shevchenko beat Fiorot, she returned to action in March and obliterated Maycee Barber, knocking her out and submitting her in the same fight, looking like a world-beater once again.
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It’s difficult to say that a title opportunity is on the line here given that both have had opportunities in the past and there is another key divisional matchup on tap next month in Edmonton, but the winner of this one will definitely claim a place on the short list of possible title challengers heading into 2027.
Tommy McMillen vs Marwan Rahiki
Let’s start with the positives here: McMillen and Rahiki have been two of the top rookies in 2026, with each earning a pair of stoppage wins to begin their UFC journeys while showing a ton of promise and upside. They’re young, skilled, and have some real “future star” potential to them going forward.
McMillen showed out in Oklahoma City against Alberto Montes, distancing himself from “The Promise” as the fight wore on before finally stopping him in the third. It was the kind of overwhelming win that makes you believe that underneath the swagger and bravado is a truly dangerous talent who is still just learning how to play to his strengths and put everything together.
Rahiki battered Harry Hardwick in his promotional debut, breaking the jaw of the former Cage Warriors champion before earning a first-round finish over late replacement Ollie Schmid in a bout that was supposed to see the recent Dana White’s Contender Series grad face Jack Jenkins. The fact that the promotion was angling to put the 24-year-old in there with the more seasoned Jenkins in his second appearance should tell you all you need to know about how they view him.
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The downside, to me, is that these are two promising young talents, and having them cross paths at this point automatically knocks one back a step, with one of them losing their unbeaten record during their first year on the roster. I’d much rather see this fight a year or two from now, especially if they’re both still undefeated, but it should be electric for as long as it lasts, and I’m absolutely going to enjoy watching it later this month regardless.
Brandon Moreno vs Joseph Morales
A week before the flyweight title goes up for grabs in Los Angeles, a former champion battles a resurgent TUF winner in what is a truly critical contest for both men.
Moreno is 2-2 since returning from his brief pause in 2024, having beaten Amir Albazi and Steve Erceg before dropping consecutive contests to Tatsuro Taira and Lone’er Kavanagh ahead of this one. Though he’s still young — he’s younger than Morales — Moreno has been through some battles, and his last couple outings have left people wondering if his days as a contender in the loaded flyweight ranks are behind him.
How can you not be happy for Morales? He was let go by the UFC following a 1-2 run just before the flyweight division started to undergo its grand reset, before struggling with injuries and limited opportunities on the regional circuit. He landed on Season 33 of The Ultimate Fighter, pulled off an upset win in the finale to claim a spot on the roster, and then made quick work of Matt Schnell in his official return to the promotion last November to put himself in a position to face the former champion at the co-main event of Noche UFC this year.
All eyes will be focused on Moreno in this one, and that’s not a knock-on Morales by any means. “The Assassin Baby” was the standard in this weight class for a couple of years and is now at risk of falling out of the top 10 should things go sideways here.
Jean Silva vs Jose Miguel Delgado
Jean Silva headlines Noche UFC for the second straight year, stepping in with unranked hopeful Jose Miguel Delgado not too far from where the short-notice headliner trains.
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Silva went through it with Diego Lopes to close out Noche UFC last year in San Antonio, Texas, losing the first round before taking the fight to the former title challenger early in the second, only to get caught with his own move and stopped. He bounced back with a unanimous decision win over Arnold Allen in January and has been biding his time since, readying to deliver the kind of performance that catapults him into a championship opportunity.
Delgado steps in for Yair Rodriguez, looking to make the absolute most of an impromptu opportunity to headline for the first time. The MMA Lab product has already earned a pair of wins over Andre Fili and Austin Bashi this year but now takes a massive step up in competition to face Silva in what is a low-risk, high-reward situation for the 28-year-old Arizona native.
Featherweight is one of several divisions where it’s difficult to determine who is next in line at the moment and how a win for Silva (or Delgado too, I suppose) would impact things because we’ve entered a weird period of inactivity again for a lot of the top contenders. This is a chance for Silva and Delgado to control their own fates and deliver a stellar performance that elevates them to the top of the list of potential title challengers, and while not the matchup that was initially expected, it should be absolutely lights out, nonetheless.
Crypto.com UFC 331: Van vs Pantoja 2 — Saturday, September 19 (Los Angeles, CA)
Arman Tsarukyan vs Mauricio Ruffy
After spending much of 2026 winning wrestling matches, Arman Tsarukyan finally returns to the Octagon for a showdown with Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 331 in Los Angeles.
The Armenian has won five straight overall but only stepped into the Octagon twice in the last two years, most recently last November in Qatar, where he submitted Hooker in the second round. There is no question that Tsarukyan is one of the best lightweights on the planet and has already done enough to merit a championship opportunity, but something extra usually tends to happen that gets in the way of that, which is why he’s still waiting to actually step into the Octagon and challenge for the lightweight title.
This is a massive fight for Ruffy, who has scored consecutive stoppage wins over Rafael Fiziev and Michael Chandler since losing to Benoît Saint Denis this time last year in Paris. It’s well established that “Aussie Moz,” as his training partner Alexander Volkanovski and crew have taken to calling him, can style on anyone willing to stand with him, but the key to his long-term viability as a contender is whether or not the Brazilian can defend takedowns and work back to his feet if his butt hits the canvas.
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Things are on hold at the top of the lightweight division at the moment as champion Justin Gaethje ponders his future and everyone else jockeys for position. The winner of this will be in the title mix regardless of what direction things go, and it should be a deeply instructive contest no matter how it plays out.
Joshua Van vs Alexandre Pantoja
Nine months after their first encounter lasted just 26 seconds, Joshua Van and Alexandre Pantoja run it back with the UFC flyweight title hanging in the balance.
Van had a magical year in 2025, winning four fights and closing things out by claiming the title at UFC 323, pushing his overall winning streak to six in the process. He added to that number in May with a hard-fought successful title defense against Tatsuro Taira and now gets the opportunity to silence any questions about his standing atop the division by facing off with Pantoja once again.
The Brazilian suffered a gruesome-looking elbow injury in their first meeting last December but is now healthy and ready to try and reclaim the title he carried for the previous two-and-a-half years. Pantoja was coming off a pair of dominant title defenses against Kai Asakura and Kai Kara-France, and had won eight straight prior to UFC 323, so it’ll be interesting to see if he can immediately pick up where he left off before the unfortunate injury halted his reign.
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Will Van cement his standing as the top man in the 125-pound weight class by dispatching Pantoja, or will the Brazilian veteran reclaim the title and kick off another championship reign?
UFC Fight Night: Rosas Jr. vs Raoni Barcelos — Saturday, September 26 (Las Vegas, NV)
Norma Dumont vs Ailin Perez
Two of the top active contenders in the women’s bantamweight division go head-to-head at the Meta APEX towards the end of the month as Norma Dumont battles Ailin Perez.
Dumont landed on the wrong side of the scorecards in a clash with Joselyne Edwards in April that halted her six-fight winning streak, where the first three wins came in the now-shuttered featherweight division. The Brazilian has gone the distance in 11 consecutive UFC appearances and is 9-3 overall inside the Octagon, with a win over Perez likely to keep her in place as one of the few names on the short list of possible title challengers heading into 2027.
Perez enters on a six-fight winning streak, having posted a win over Macy Chiasson back in February to end a 13-month absence from the Octagon. The brash Argentinian stands as the last person to defeat Edwards, which aids her case as a contender, and if she can maintain her winning ways through this one, she could be next in line for a title shot once things at the top of the division get moving again.
The bantamweight division is in a really weird place right now as everyone continues to wait for Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes to fight, as well as former champs Julianna Peña and Raquel Pennington to possibly return. For the time being, this is about as important a fight as could be made in the division and should have a serious impact on the way things line up going forward regardless of how it plays out.
Raul Rosas Jr. vs Raoni Barcelos
A couple of weeks before turning 22, Raul Rosas Jr. will headline his first UFC event, facing off with Brazilian veteran Raoni Barcelos in the final bout of September.
Four years after earning his place on the UFC roster, Rosas Jr. is 6-1 inside the Octagon, riding a five-fight winning streak and stationed at No. 12 in the media rankings. His grappling remains his calling card, and he still has well over a year to try and chase down Jon Jones’ record for being the youngest champion in UFC history, and how he performs here will go a long way to indicating whether that is even remotely possible.
The 39-year-old Barcelos arrives in the best form of his career, having won five straight, including a win over Payton Talbott last January at UFC 311 that feels like a forgotten result right now. Solid in every phase and flush with experience, Barcelos is the best fighter Rosas Jr. has shared the Octagon with to date and should provide an outstanding test for the hyped prospect as they headline together in Las Vegas.
Will Rosas Jr. continue rolling and set himself up for a date with a top 10 opponent next time out, or can Barcelos topple another talented up-and-comer while moving himself forward another step in the divisional hierarchy?