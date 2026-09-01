The 10 | Spotlighting September’s Most Exciting Matchups

But the truth is that we’re rounding the final turn and headed for the home stretch of the 2026 UFC slate, and the month ahead offers plenty to be excited about before we hit the final quarter of the year.

Here’s a look at the fights that pique my interest the most in the month ahead.

UFC Fight Night: Hooker vs Parnasse — Saturday, September 5 (France, Paris)

Michael “Venom” Page vs Nursulton Ruziboev

There are people who are surely underwhelmed by what “MVP” has done thus far inside the Octagon, but the fact of the matter is that he’s 4-1 with wins across two weight classes and his lone loss coming by decision to a guy that just fought for the welterweight title. He’s still an elite “stick and move” fighter, even if the volume has come down some than earlier in his career, and in a sport where not getting hit is a decidedly good thing, the 39-year-old Brit is really good at not getting hit.

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Ruziboev profiles as one of the dark horses of the middleweight division, boasting a 5-0 mark at 185 pounds in the UFC and an incredible 22-1-2 in the division overall, but because he’s bounced between divisions during his career and has a robust and uncommon 37-9-2 record with two no contests, that overall excellence at middleweight gets lost a little. He has earned four of his five UFC wins by stoppage, is as good on the ground as he is on the feet, and has the size, reach, and power to be a potential threat in this division.