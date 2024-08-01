The 10: Spotlighting August’s Most Intriguing Matchups

Originally scheduled to take place last August, Sandhagen and Nurmagomedov now face off 364 days later in Abu Dhabi.

Sandhagen ran his winning streak to three after staying on the card last year and out-wrestling Font over five rounds, building on quality wins over Vera and Song Yadong beforehand. The former title challenger has teamed up with Trevor Wittman and will be looking to show that he remains both a tier ahead of Nurmagomedov, and very much at the top of the list of contenders in the 135-pound ranks with a win here.

Long heralded as a future contender and potentially a champion, Nurmagomedov now gets the chance to show he’s up to the task by taking a major step up in competition. While he pushed his record to 17-0 with a win over Bekzat Almakhan in March, it wasn’t the performance many expected from the undefeated standout, so all eyes will be on the Octagon this weekend to see if he can rise to the task of taking down Sandhagen.

While nothing is ever set in stone, this feels like it could determine the next title challenger in the bantamweight ranks. With O’Malley set to defend his belt next month against No. 1 contender Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306, the winner of this one will have the best case of any competitor for a future date with whomever emerges from Noche UFC with the belt around their waist.

UFC on ESPN: Tybura vs. Spivac 2 — Saturday, August 10 (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Youssef Zalal vs. Jarno Errens