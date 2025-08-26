The 10 | September Standouts From Years Gone By

In 2008, Evans was an emerging contender in the light heavyweight division — unbeaten as a pro and sporting a six-fight unbeaten streak inside the Octagon since claiming victory in the heavyweight tournament on Season 2 of The Ultimate Fighter. In his two previous outings, “Suga” had battled former champ Tito Ortiz to a draw and edged out TUF 3 winner Michael Bisping, putting himself on the precipice of title contention.

Liddell was still one of the biggest stars in the sport; a once dominant champion who had dropped the title and his subsequent return to action, but came into UFC 88 off a victory over Wanderlei Silva in a bout that earned Fight of the Year honors.

This was Evans’ “is he ready to challenge for the title” test and he passed with flying colors.

Evans was content to counter against “The Iceman,” allowing the former titleholder to be the one coming forward and closing the distance, confident that his hand speed and footwork would be allow him to land and escape to space before Liddell could connect with anything too serious.

Just over 90 seconds into the second round, Evans started connecting with counter lefts as Liddell came forward looking to throw. He backed himself behind the tram line and danced left and right, the superstar with the signature Mohawk stalking forward, right hand cocked and ready. When Evans stopped moving, Liddell prepared to throw an uppercut, and the rising star beat him to the punch by a considerable margin, dropping him in place with a rocket of a right hand that required zero follow ups.

Demetrious Johnson and Joseph Benavidez battle for UFC flyweight gold (UFC 152)