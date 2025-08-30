The 10: Previously In Perth…

Much like the first trip to Perth served as a turning point in the ascent of Alexander Volkanovski to the top of the featherweight division, the second trip proved to be a moment where current welterweight titleholder Jack Della Maddalena earned an “okay, maybe this guy is for real” kind of win.

Della lost his first two professional fights and then just started stacking wins, claiming a spot on the UFC roster with his 10th straight victory, and showing he had promise by pushing his streak to 13 (same as Volk) with consecutive wins over Pete Rodriguez, Ramazan Emeev, and Danny Roberts to begin his UFC tenure. But Brown was a different tier of opponent — a seasoned veteran of the welterweight wars who had quietly won four straight and six of his previous seven. He’d really started to find his footing in the division, find himself as a fighter, and looked, on paper, to be a considerable test for the hometown hopeful.

It took Della just over two minutes to do away with “Rudeboy,” cracking him with a right hand as Brown circled off the fence that made the divisional mainstay do a rubber-legged fall to the canvas, where the Aussie swiftly pounced and secured the fight-ending choke.

Brown had been having success up to the point where Della connected clean, but it’s that ability to constantly stay within himself, never get rattled and look to create finishing opportunities that stood out about the Dana White’s Contender Series grad on the way up, and remains one of his greatest strengths now that he sits atop the welterweight throne.

