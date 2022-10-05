The 10: Outstanding October Moments In UFC History

(Watch On UFC Fight Pass)

The UFC 125 clash between these two with the lightweight title hanging in the balance might be the most chaotic championship fight in UFC history — an absolute slobberknocker that saw Edgar nearly finished in the first, return fresh as a daisy in the second, and end in a draw, prompting the need for a rematch later in the year.

While it wasn’t quite as wild as their meeting on January 1, this October clash in Houston was pretty damn terrific, too.

Maynard once again came out firing, putting Edgar on the deck and looking early like he was poised to snatch the title from “The Answer.” But just as he did in their first fight of the year, Edgar regrouped and rallied, showing a damn-near superhuman ability to take the best “The Bully” had to offer and give it right back.

With a little over a minute remaining in the fourth round, a scramble ensued, and Edgar planted an uppercut on Maynard’s chin that staggered him, and the champion never let up. He chased him backwards, continuing to throw and land clean shots, dropping Maynard with a right hand. As the challenger fell to the floor, Edgar swarmed, unloading a string of rapid-fire left hands that prompted the stoppage.

This rivalry didn’t have the heat and trash talk that have been prominent in so many of the biggest feuds in UFC history, but Edgar and Maynard’s two fights in 2011 are right up there amongst the best pair of battles between two rivals to ever grace the Octagon.

Gilbert Melendez def. Diego Sanchez (UFC 166)