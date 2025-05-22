The 10 | Outstanding Newark Performances Ahead of UFC 316

We wrap with the most recent UFC fight to take place inside Prudential Center, one that landed just off the podium in our year-end awards and that showcased both the heart and grit of the challenger, and the brilliance of the champion.

UFC 302 was geared around Poirier taking one final shot at capturing the title that has eluded him throughout his career. In the wake of Cody Rhodes winning WWE gold a couple months earlier at WrestleMania to “finish his story,” many were hopeful “The Diamond” would do the same. In order to achieve the feat, however, he would need to get through the indomitable Makhachev, who entered off his knockout win over Alexander Volkanovski in October and riding a 13-fight winning streak.

Poirier gave the champion all he could handle, forcing Makhachev into his first real bloody battle, but the Russian showed his class in the final round, capitalizing on a stumble to latch onto the fight-ending D’Arce choke.

The challenger may not have gotten the storybook ending many wanted, but his gameness throughout this contest is, in my opinion, the thing that has always and will always be his trademark. Few competitors don’t need to win belts to always be revered, but Poirier is one of them.

As for Makhachev, he added to his resume by posting a fourth consecutive successful lightweight title defense earlier this year, and will look to equal Anderson Silva’s mark for the most consecutive UFC victories when he ventures up to welterweight to challenge new champ Jack Della Maddalena for the belt at some point later this year.