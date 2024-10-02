The 10: An Onslaught of Awesomeness Awaits in October

Ige pulled a straight up gangster move at UFC 303, turning up on four hours’ notice after chilling at home to give Diego Lopes the toughest fight he’s had inside the Octagon during the course of his current winning streak. Though he landed on the wrong side of the results, the effort reinforced how game Ige is each and every time he steps into the cage, and his knockout win over Andre Fili earlier in the year stands as a reminder of how badly he can make you pay if you make a mistake in there with him.

These two were slated to fight earlier in the year before Murphy was forced out, resulting in Ige going on to face and stop Fili. One interesting wrinkle to this fight is that Murphy is extremely comfortable fighting in Abu Dhabi, having made his first four UFC appearances in the UAE, posting wins in each of his last three appearances, while Ige came away from his one and only trip to Fight Island saddled with a unanimous decision loss.

Magomed Ankalaev vs Aleksandar Rakić

Magomedov Ankalaev looks to maintain his place as the top contender in the light heavyweight division as he makes his second start of the year against Aleksandar Rakic, who returns with designs on getting back into the win column and usurping the Dagestani standout’s place in the hierarchy.

Since losing his promotional debut in March 2018 in the final seconds, Ankalaev has gone 10-1 with one no contest verdict in his last dozen fights. After fighting former champ Jan Blachowicz to a draw in a battle for the vacant title at UFC 282, the 32-year-old standout engaged in a pair of contests with Johnny Walker, finishing him midway through the second round earlier this year after their first encounter was halted as a result of Ankalaev landing an illegal knee early in the first round.

Rakic was on the cusp of title contention following consecutive victories over Anthony Smith and Thiago Santos, but a blown-out knee suffered in his own fight with Blachowicz sent him to the sidelines for an extended period. He returned in April at UFC 300, suffering a second-round stoppage loss to Jiri Prochazka, and now looks to get things moving in the right direction again.