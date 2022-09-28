The 10: Onslaught Of Action In The Octagon In October

Alexa Grasso of Mexico celebrates her submission victory over Joanne Wood of Scotland in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Nationwide Arena on March 26, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

The 29-year-old Grasso has been lights out since relocating to the 125-pound weight class, earning three straight wins capped by a first-round submission finish of Joanne Wood in March. After a couple years where it felt like the talented Mexican competitor wasn’t going to reach her full potential or be derailed by weight misses and injuries, everything seems to be coming together for Grasso, who is closing in on a championship opportunity.

In a little over three years, Araujo has established herself as a permanent presence in the Top 10 in the 125-pound weight class, settling just outside the championship set thanks to losses to Jessica Eye and Katlyn Chookagian. The 35-year-old Brazilian is one of the more well-rounded and complete fighters in the division, with smooth striking and movement, as well as solid wrestling if she wants to take things to the deck.

This one carries very real championship implications in the flyweight division, as reigning queen Valentina Shevchenko continues to turn back all challengers. Her next assignment has yet to be determined, and how this one plays out could impact that decision. This is a massive test for each woman and should be an electric fight from start to finish.

UFC 280 (Saturday, October 22 — Abu Dhabi)

Belal Muhammad vs. Sean Brady

The divisional ramifications of this fight have shifted a little given the chaos that has ensued at the top of the welterweight division over the last two pay-per-view events, but it remains an outstanding matchup carrying tremendous significance nonetheless.

You really have to give it up to Muhammad for taking this fight, as the Chicagoland native is unbeaten in his last eight and on a three-fight run of success, and yet he’s not only fighting backwards in the rankings, but also taking on an undefeated rising star at the same time. Muhammad is a master at playing to his strengths, staying in his lane, and weaponizing his cardio, and after opening his UFC career with one win in his first three outings, he’s gone 11-1 with one no contest since.