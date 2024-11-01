The 10: November Brings Several Noteworthy Battles To The Octagon

Announcements
Temperatures are falling, but the action inside the Octagon is just going to continue heating up as we head into November and a loaded slate of action.
Events on each of the first four Saturdays of the month provide plenty of opportunities to get your fight fix, and the lineup of pairings penciled in to cross the threshold into the UFC cage in the month ahead include a dynamic mix of champions, contenders, emerging talents, and tenured veterans, as well as a healthy dose of good old-fashioned punch-ups that are sure to entertain.
As we do at the start of every month, it’s time to highlight the most exciting and impactful matchups set to hit the Octagon over the coming weeks, so let’s get into it.
This is The 10 for November 2024.
UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Albazi — Saturday, November 2 (Edmonton, AB)
Rose Namajunas vs Erin Blanchfield
The fact that this one is five rounds despite being the co-main event tells you everything you need to know about the magnitude of this fight in the flyweight division.
UFC EDMONTON: Fight By Fight Preview
Namajunas makes her third start of the year and fourth appearance in 14 months, looking to build off victories earlier this year over Amanda Ribas and Tracy Cortez. After fighting sporadically throughout her time as an elite strawweight, the two-time former champion is clearly keen on staying active and making a serious push towards the top of the division, with a title reign in a second weight class at the top of her personal “to do” list.
For Blanchfield, this is a second five-round assignment this year after landing on the wrong side of the results in her main event clash with Manon Fiorot in Atlantic City at the end of March. “Cold Blooded” had won nine straight prior to that setback, including each of her first six UFC starts, and now gets the opportunity to immediately solidify her standing in the flyweight hierarchy if she’s able to get back into the win column here.
Erin Blanchfield Fight Week Interview | UFC Edmonton
This feels like a matchup that is going to tell us more about where Blanchfield stands than anything else, as Namajunas’ legacy is established and her stature as a contender is undeniable. Can the 25-year-old bounce back with the biggest win of her career and affirm her elite status or will this be another painful lesson that Blanchfield will be forced to learn from instead?
Brandon Moreno vs Amir Albazi
Before the title goes up for grabs next month, elite flyweight contenders Brandon Moreno and Amir Albazi will battle for position in the pecking order in the Edmonton main event.
Beginning and ending with his tandem bouts against Brandon Royval, Moreno fought eight times in just over three years, posting a 4-3-1 record that included becoming the undisputed champion on two occasions, the interim champion once, and consecutive narrow defeats on the scorecards. After losing the title to Alexandre Pantoja last summer by split decision, Moreno took a sabbatical from the sport following his split decision loss to Royval in Mexico City in February, but returns here eager to get right back into the thick of things in the division he’s briefly ruled twice before.
Originally scheduled to face Moreno in Mexico City earlier this year, Albazi was forced to the sidelines with a neck injury, slowing the momentum he had built by earning wins in each of his first five UFC appearances. The 31-year-old is fundamentally sound everywhere, having earned victories inside the Octagon by submission, TKO, and decision, while also showing the stamina to go five hard rounds in his split decision win over Kai Kara-France.
With Alexandre Pantoja set to defend the title against promotional newcomer Kai Asakura in December and Royval already in the clubhouse with a pair of big ticket wins since his championship opportunity last year, this bout carries massive significance in terms of the hierarchy in the 125-pound weight class and should not be missed.
UFC Fight Night: Magny vs. Prates — Saturday, November 9 (Las Vegas, NV)
Neil Magny vs Carlos Prates
The second main event of the month takes place in the welterweight division, as Top 15 mainstay Neil Magny reprises his role as the veteran measuring stick in the 170-pound weight class in a clash with surging UFC freshman Carlos Prates.
This will be Magny’s fourth main event assignment and 34th appearance inside the Octagon, which moves him into sole position of eighth place on the list of most career fights in the UFC, breaking a tie Demian Maia. Several of those bouts are of the same nature as this one, where the Denver-based TUF alum serves as the known commodity opposite an aspiring hopeful, with the outcome determining whether the hopeful is primed to take another step forward in the division or not quite ready to brandish a number next to their name.
Carlos Prates Gets A Highlight Reel KO In His Debut | UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer
Prates has already made a splash in his rookie campaign on the UFC roster, posting three wins in as many starts to land on the doorstep of the Top 15 and in his first main event assignment. The Fighting Nerds representative looked outstanding in earning his spot on the roster last year on Season 7 of Dana White’s Contender Series, and in dispatching Trevin Giles and Charles Radtke in his first two outings, but it was his second-round stoppage win over Li Jingliang that really opened a lot of eyes.
“The Magny Test” is a great barometer for where a fighter fits in the welterweight division, with the veteran having previously turned back the likes of Geoff Neal, Daniel Rodriguez, and Mike Malott, while helping to illustrate the readiness of former foes Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Machado Garry in defeat. This is Prates’ chance to show he’s ready to take another step forward ahead of his sophomore year on the roster, and how things play out will be illuminating, one way or another.
UFC 309: Jones vs. Miocic — Saturday, November 16 (New York, NY)
Bo Nickal vs Paul Craig
Middleweight prospect Bo Nickal and Scottish submission ace Paul Craig share the Octagon in this UFC 309 main card clash that is sure to garner a lot of attention on fight night.
Nickal has cruised through his first three trips into the Octagon, following up his rookie year wins over Jamie Pickett and Val Woodburn with a second-round submission win over Cody Brundage in April at UFC 300. The decorated collegiate wrestler has been ticketed for stardom and title contention since prior to his DWCS appearances in 2022, and now he finally takes a meaningful step in that direction by sharing the cage with a more experienced foe for the first time.
Craig transitioned to middleweight midway through last year with a TKO victory over Andre Muniz in London. Since then, the 36-year-old has landed on the wrong side of the results in consecutive meetings with ranked standouts Brendan Allen and Caio Borralho.
Folks have been waiting to see Nickal stand opposite someone that can — in theory — hang with him on the mats and offer a little more resistance inside the Octagon, and now they get their wish. Will the former Nittany Lion keep rolling or can Craig hand him his first loss and right the ship in New York City?
Viviane Araujo vs Karine Silva
It's an all-Brazilian battle in the heart of the Top 15 in the flyweight division as Viviane Araújo squares off with Karine Silva in this UFC 309 main card fixture.
This will be Araujo’s fourth straight bout against a fellow Brazilian, and thus far the results have been mixed, with a victory over Jennifer Maia sandwiched between losses to Amanda Ribas and Natalia Silva. The 37-year-old Cerrado MMA representative has exclusively fought ranked competition since arriving in the UFC with a debut win over Alexis Davis, and represents the first stern test for her compatriot when they meet at Madison Square Garden.
A member of the DWCS Class of ’21, Silva has gone 4-0 to begin her UFC run, extending her overall winning streak to nine in the process. After earning first-round finishes in each of her first three appearances, the 30-year-old “Killer” went the distance with another Brazilian, Ariane da Silva, last time out, earning the unanimous decision win.
While the Edmonton bout between Namajunas and Blanchfield is the marquee flyweight matchup of the month, this is also a critical pairing when it comes to the Top 15 in the 125-pound weight class. It feels like the “Second Shevchenko Era” has the potential to bring a great deal of change, and this one will determine whether the more tenured Araujo maintains her Top 10 address or is forced to trade spots with Silva as she continues marching forward.
Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler
Familiar foes renew acquaintances in the UFC 309 co-main event as one-time championship fight counterparts Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler share the Octagon for a second time.
The former champion Oliveira returns for the first time since his UFC 300 loss to Arman Tsarukyan, looking to put himself right back into the thick of the title conversation by avoiding losing consecutive contests for the first time in more than eight years. Prior to his competitive battle with Tsarukyan, “Do Bronxs” wiped out Beneil Dariush last June in Vancouver in his first appearance since dropping the title.
Charles Oliveira | Best Finishes
Chandler ends a two-year hiatus with a second straight fight at Madison Square Garden and third appearance on the annual November NYC pay-per-view in just six outings. Last time out, he landed on the wrong side of things in a clash with Dustin Poirier, and after his oft-delayed tussle with Conor McGregor failed to materialize, the 38-year-old hopes to jump the line in the lightweight ranks by returning and taking out the former champion.
These two met for the vacant lightweight title back at UFC 262 in May 2021, with Chandler hurting Oliveira midway through the opening round before the Brazilian rallied and finished early in the second. Will we see a similar outcome in the sequel, or can Chandler reverse his fortunes and make a massive splash in his return to action?
Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic
One year after originally scheduled, Jon Jones will defend his heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 309.
Jones claimed the belt in his divisional debut against Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 in March 2023, submitting the French athlete in a little over two minutes to become the latest fighter to win UFC gold in two weight classes. It was Jones’ first appearance since pre-pandemic, and while his physique had certainly changed with the move up in weight, he looked every bit the elite talent he’s been throughout the entirety of his UFC career.
Fighting for the first time since dropping the heavyweight title in March 2021, Miocic looks to become just the second person in UFC history to claim gold in the same weight class on three different occasions. Each time he’s faltered over the course of his career, the Ohio native has rebounded with multiple victories, and will surely be looking to maintain that pattern here.
This is a legacy fight on both sides, in addition to being a bout for the heavyweight title. For Jones, he has the chance to knock off another legend, while Miocic, as previously mentioned, can join Randy Couture as only the second person to win the same title three times, while also potentially becoming the first to legitimately defeat Jones inside the Octagon.
There is a great deal at stake in this one and it should be a fitting climax to this year’s trip to Madison Square Garden.
UFC Fight Night: Yan vs. Figueiredo — Saturday, November 23 (Macau, SAR, China)
Volkan Oezdemir vs Carlos Ulberg
Top 10 light heavyweights Volkan Oezdemir and Carlos Ulberg lock horns in this main card contest in Macau towards the end of the month.
A rankings mainstay since his debut year on the roster, Oezdemir snapped out of a rough patch with a first-round submission win over Bogdan Guskov last year in Paris, and then followed it up with a first-round knockout of Johnny Walker in June in Saudi Arabia. The 35-year-old former title challenger has fought a who’s who in the 205-pound ranks over the course of his UFC tenure, and can further cement his standing on the fringes of the title picture with a victory here.
Carlos Ulberg Best Finishes | UFC St. Louis
Since dropping his promotional debut at UFC 259, Ulberg has done nothing but win, entering this contest with six consecutive victories. While he’s shown considerable growth as he’s continued his transition from kickboxer to mixed martial artist, Ulberg’s powerful striking remains his calling card, as he’s earned four of his last five wins by stoppage in the first round.
With the way current champ Alex Pereira is working his way through challengers, the winner of this one could very much be in the thick of the championship chase heading into 2025, especially if either man ends things in dramatic fashion.
Yan Xiaonan vs Tabatha Ricci
Top 10 strawweights occupy the co-main event slot in Macau as recent title challenger Yan Xiaonan returns to take on streaking grappler Tabatha Ricci.
Fighting for the first time since her UFC 300 title bout with Zhang Weili, this will be Yan’s first appearance in her home country since her third UFC appearance all the way back in 2018. Prior to her setback in April, the steady veteran had earned consecutive quality wins over Mackenzie Dern and Jessica Andrade, making her easily the most experienced opponent Ricci has faced to date.
Stationed at No. 10 in the rankings, Ricci touches down having earned consecutive wins over Tecia Pennington and Angela Hill, while having garnered victories in six of her seven strawweight appearances inside the Octagon. While she has clearly worked hard to improve her striking over the course of her UFC tenure, Ricci’s strongest asset remains her grappling and ability to dictate the action on the ground.
Will the recent title challenger quickly rebound and maintain her place amongst the division’s elite or will a new name emerge in the title picture in the penultimate fight of the month?
Petr Yan vs Deiveson Figueiredo
Petr Yan and Deiveson Figueiredo face off in a bantamweight main event that feels like it has been the dream pairing for each man in the eyes of hardcore fight fans for quite some time.
Former champion Yan returned to action for the first time in a year back in March, earning a unanimous decision win over Song Yadong in a UFC 299 matchup that re-affirmed that the Russian standout is still one of the division’s top talents. Still just 31 years old and with a new champion on the throne, this feels like a tremendous opportunity for Yan to potentially halt the ascent of the streaking Brazilian and put himself in position to face another top name in the title chase in the first half of 2025.
Figueiredo has looked outstanding in three fights since shifting up a division following his championship four-pack with Brandon Moreno. In all three outings, he’s leaned on his wrestling and grappling much more than during his flyweight days, grinding out wins over Rob Font and Marlon “Chito” Vera, with a submission finish of former champ Cody Garbrandt mixed in between.
If the MMA Internet had its way, these two would meet in the center of the Octagon, shake hands, and then proceed to sling leather until one of them falls over, only breaking at the regularly scheduled intervals between rounds. In reality, there is likely to be much more nuance to this contest, but that will not diminish the quality of the action one bit.
