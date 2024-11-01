The 10: November Brings Several Noteworthy Battles To The Octagon

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

This feels like a matchup that is going to tell us more about where Blanchfield stands than anything else, as Namajunas’ legacy is established and her stature as a contender is undeniable. Can the 25-year-old bounce back with the biggest win of her career and affirm her elite status or will this be another painful lesson that Blanchfield will be forced to learn from instead?

Brandon Moreno vs Amir Albazi

Before the title goes up for grabs next month, elite flyweight contenders Brandon Moreno and Amir Albazi will battle for position in the pecking order in the Edmonton main event.

Beginning and ending with his tandem bouts against Brandon Royval, Moreno fought eight times in just over three years, posting a 4-3-1 record that included becoming the undisputed champion on two occasions, the interim champion once, and consecutive narrow defeats on the scorecards. After losing the title to Alexandre Pantoja last summer by split decision, Moreno took a sabbatical from the sport following his split decision loss to Royval in Mexico City in February, but returns here eager to get right back into the thick of things in the division he’s briefly ruled twice before.

Originally scheduled to face Moreno in Mexico City earlier this year, Albazi was forced to the sidelines with a neck injury, slowing the momentum he had built by earning wins in each of his first five UFC appearances. The 31-year-old is fundamentally sound everywhere, having earned victories inside the Octagon by submission, TKO, and decision, while also showing the stamina to go five hard rounds in his split decision win over Kai Kara-France.