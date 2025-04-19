The 10 | Most Memorable UFC Moments in Canada

This whole event was incredible; I’ve written about it here a couple times in the past.

It’s impossible to explain what it looked like walking into what is officially Rogers Centre early in the day as everything was still being set up, then watching more than 55,000 people file in later in the day before the action kicked off. It was one of those moments that was going to be a big deal regardless of how things played out inside the Octagon, but, as is often the case, the athletes rose to the moment and brought the goods for the UFC’s first appearance in Toronto.

Pablo Garza kicked off the show with a flying triangle choke submission win. John Makdessi followed with a spinning back fist knockout that would make Shonie Carter proud. Five of the first seven fights ended inside the distance and Canadians went 5-1 on the prelims. After the main card kicked off with a Benson Henderson win, Vladimir Matyushenko followed with a 20-second knockout win over Jason Brilz before Lyoto Machida crane kicked Randy Couture’s tooth into the front row, sending “The Natural” into his one and only lasting retirement.

In the co-main event, Mark Hominick (and the alien growing on his forehead) rallied to push Jose Aldo down the stretch of their featherweight title clash, doing tandem pushups alongside one another following the end of the bout before St-Pierre cruised to victory over Jake Shields in the main event.

I’ve been to a lot of great events and been lucky enough to witness some incredible fights, but in 15 years of covering this sport, nothing has topped this, and I doubt anything ever will.

Frank Mir defeats Minotauro (UFC 140 — Toronto)