The 10 | Middleweight’s Biggest Championship Moments

While it never profiled as the glamour division of the UFC, the 185-pound ranks have been the home to memorable finishes and classic battles, with two of the greatest fighters to ever grace the Octagon standing as part of the roll call of former champions.

With the title set to go up for grabs again next month, it’s time to comb through the archives and look back on some of the absolute best championship moments to transpire in the UFC middleweight division in the latest installment of The 10.

Rich Franklin defeats Nate Quarry (UFC 56 — November 19, 2005)

If you’ve ever been in attendance for a UFC event, you’ve seen this finish flash before you during the iconic “Baba O’Riley” montage that serves as the in-house interlude between the end of the prelims and the start of the main card.

Franklin is truly one of the forgotten standouts of the formative years of the UFC; an outstanding all-around competitor who stood atop the middleweight division for just over a year, but was a perennial contender and outstanding ambassador for the promotion and the sport when it needed guys like him the most. He also, for the record, beat Ken Shamrock in the final fight on that first TUF Finale card that changed the course of the UFC forever, but most people tend to forget there was a fight after Forrest Griffin and Stephan Bonnar tore the house down.