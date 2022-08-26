The 10: Memorable Moments on European Soil

These aren’t necessarily the best fights to take place across the Atlantic — though there are some bangers in the bunch — but rather big moments that took place in different European outposts, and we’ll be sure to explain why the mattered so much.

Sit back, read on, and relive the moments.

Matt Hughes def Carlos Newton (UFC 38)

The main event of the first UFC event held in the United Kingdom, this was also a rematch of one of the most controversial fights in UFC history.

In their first meeting at UFC 34, Hughes entered as the challenger and was stuck in a triangle choke early in the second round. He hoisted Newton into the air, resting his elevated body against the top of the cage, before slamming him to the canvas… or did he? Hughes didn’t initially celebrate, giving credence to the argument that he was out, and slammed Newton to the canvas because he passed out in the choke.

Nonetheless, the American entered the Octagon at Royal Albert Hall as the welterweight champion and left the same way, successfully defending his title with a fourth-round stoppage win over “The Ronin,” dominating throughout with his wrestling. At multiple times, he moved into a mounted crucifix and dropped elbows, the same position he eventually used to finish the fight.

This was a massive rematch and bringing a championship fight to London signaled that the UFC was more than willing to showcase its best and brightest abroad, not just at home.

Gabriel Gonzaga def. Mirko Cro Cop (UFC 70)

In 2006, Cro Cop won the PRIDE Open-Weight Grand Prix by defeating Wanderlei Silva and Josh Barnett in the same night. He made his UFC debut five months later, earning a first-round stoppage win over Eddie Sanchez, and was expected to challenge Randy Couture for the heavyweight title with a victory over Gonzaga.