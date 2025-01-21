The 10 | Memorable Moments Down Under

Every installment of The 10 that gets produced on this site features one entry that falls into the “One for Me” category — a choice that may not make sense or be the most anticipated selection of everyone else, but makes the list because, well, because I’m the one making the list.

I loved this fight the second it was announced, as it was Whittaker’s first main event assignment and his biggest test to that point of his career. He’d done 4-0 since shifting to middleweight, with wins over Hester, Brad Tavares, Uriah Hall, and Rafael Natal, and Derek Brunson stood as a step up in competition; a ranked opponent on a five-fight winning streak whose only loss in the UFC had come against Yoel Romero.

READ: The Bigger Picture After UFC 311

It was expected to be a competitive affair, and was until late in the first round, when Whittaker started to take control as Brunson began to wilt. A head kick collapsed the American to the canvas and the subsequent blows that followed ended the contest.

The reason it has always been one of my favorite Australia moments is because when Whittaker was pushed back at the stoppage point and rose to his feet, he quickly threw up double birds before climbing onto the Octagon wall and celebrating with the raucous fans in Melbourne. It was a natural, in-the-moment reaction by a kid that was caught up in the moment, and something Whittaker had no recollection of doing when I asked him about it prior to his next fight.

This was the night “The Reaper” became a contender and the MMA world started to recognize him as a rising star. Less than eight months later, he would claim the interim middleweight title in an absolutely captivating fight with Romero at UFC 213.

Israel Adesanya Unifies Middleweight Titles (UFC 243 — October 5, 2019)