The 10 | Memorable December Moments

Over the last year, I’ve adjusted the title of these pieces to include the word “moments” more than “fights” for situations just like this one.

The second fight between Lawler and Hendricks was solid, but not spectacular, by any means, but the result and what it all meant made it an absolute stone-cold lock for being included here.

Lawler went 3-5 under the Strikeforce banner, mostly competing at middleweight while generally looking marginally interested, at best, in what was going on in his professional life at the time. He famously fell asleep on the dais at a press conference, and so when he returned to the UFC and the welterweight division in the early part of 2013, it was cool to have “Brutal Bob” back in the fold, but no one was expecting him to make a run to the title or anything.

But then he knocked out Josh Koscheck and Bobby Voelker in back-to-back fights, looking like a fully actualized version of the young kid that showed so much promise during his initial days on the UFC roster. A split decision win over Rory MacDonald set up a title fight with Johny Hendricks at UFC 171, where he dropped a close decision in a fight many feel he had done enough to win.

Rather than say, “I tried, got close, but came up short,” Lawler got right back to work, stopping Jake Ellenberger two months later and out-hustling Matt Brown two months after that to set up a rematch with Hendricks at UFC 181.

When the scores were announced and Lawler was declared victorious, everyone around him erupted, while the ever-stoic new welterweight champion took it all in. You could see the emotions starting to wash over Lawler as he spoke with Joe Rogan and the way he celebrated coming out of the Octagon.

This moment was a long time coming, and it was certainly one of the best to transpire inside the Octagon in the month of December.

Carla Esparza defeats Rose Namajunas (The Ultimate Fighter 20 Finale)